Global Liquid Ring Compressors Market Report 2021: Gas Transportation Sector Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Ring Compressors Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid ring compressors market size was USD 874 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,229 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing demand for liquid ring compressors for various applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.

Liquid ring compressors are rotary displacement machines, which offer various advantages such as simple structure, liquid-sealing, isothermal compression process, and ease of handling. Owing to these advantages, liquid ring compressors are widely applied in petroleum, chemical, power, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical industries.

Two-stage segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

By type, two-stage segment is projected to lead the market. This segment is growing owing to the rise in investments being made to carry out industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, along with the increased demand for two-stage liquid ring compressors across industries.

Stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market, by material type, during the forecast period

Based on material type, stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid ring compressors market, in terms of value, in 2020. Characteristics such as high cavitation resistance that enhances the life expectancy of liquid ring compressor is expected to enhance the demand for stainless steel liquid ring compressors during the forecast period.

600-3000 m3/h segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

By flow rate, the 600-3000 m3/h segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020. The liquid ring compressors with a flow rate of 600-3000 m3/h and 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring compressors. Steadily growing demand for industrial vacuum applications, mainly from the chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, is aiding in the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid ring compressors market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global liquid ring compressors market in 2020. Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments. Also, increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the liquid ring compressors market in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Energy Consumption

Low Maintenance and Operational Cost

Gas Transportation Sector Gaining Momentum

Restraints

Declining LNG Imports in Japan and South Korea

Rising Issues Regarding Water Conservation

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Compressors

Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Increase Demand for Liquid Ring Compressors

Challenges

Adherence to Stringent Quality Standards

Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Ring Compressors Market

