U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.50
    -43.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.36
    +0.96 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1250
    -0.2330 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.53
    -374.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +430.22 (+177.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,851.15
    +191.40 (+0.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Global Lithium Compounds Market Expected to Witness Booming Expansion of USD 61.22 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Lithium Compounds Market By Derivative (Lithium Metal, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Concentrate, Lithium Carbonate, Butyl Lithium, Lithium Chloride), End Use (Medical, Li-Ion Batteries, Glass, Ceramics, Lubricants) Regions And Global Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global lithium compounds market was expected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2019 to USD 61.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.69% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most substantial share in the global lithium compounds market. The growing need for new energy storage applications in vehicles, grid connected energy storage, and the essential requirement for consumer gadgets are supposed to change the market dimensions. Followed by the by North America, owing high demand for storage devices and development of new electric cars. The European region has constant demand over the years.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418114/request-sample

Some of the key players of global lithium compound market are New Materials Company Limited, Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Company Limited, Nemaska Lithium Inc., Bacanora Lithium, Livent Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., Ganfeng Lithium Americas. These companies are mainly concentrated on the advancement of new technologies & devices; expand from their territories to grab the vital share of the global market.

High-voltage electrolyte yields lithium-ion batteries a boost: Scientists have produced a new electrolyte that empowers lithium-ion batteries to permit immense voltages. Lithium-ion batteries supply much of the modern world, so advancements in execution can serve a broad range of equipment. Scientists in Japan pottering with battery components have come up with a new element they say can offer more excellent protection and an ability to work at higher voltages, raising the prospect of electric cars or smartphones that run continued on each charge.

Based on derivatives, the market segmented into lithium metal, lithium hydroxide, lithium concentrate, lithium carbonate, butyl lithium, lithium chloride. The lithium carbonate segment witnessed the most substantial share of the global lithium compounds market. Lithium carbonate is a salt of lithium and the carbonate used broadly in the preparing the different oxides of metals. Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into medical, Li-Ion batteries, glass, ceramics, lubricants. The Li-ion batteries segment witnessed the largest share among other sub-segments.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivative-lithium-metal-lithium-418114.html

About the report:

The global lithium compounds market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418114&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Electric Fuse Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/electric-fuse-market-by-voltage-low-medium-type-419434.html
Airport Security Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/airport-security-market-share-share-trends-analysis-419476.html
Automatic Identification System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/automatic-identification-system-market-segmented-by-class-class-419478.html
Interactive Video Wall Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/interactive-video-wall-market-by-layout-standard-custom-419491.html


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk S

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Why Jumia Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of African e-commerce and digital-payments company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) jumped on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022, showing strong growth across its business. As of noon ET, Jumia stock was up 24%. Keep in mind that a business like Jumia has some seasonality to it -- you'd expect fourth-quarter results to be stronger than first-quarter results, so it's better to look at year-over-year numbers.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter should make him pay for it

    It's becoming quite clear that Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, or at least not at the current price he had negotiated, in what has become one of the strangest M&A sagas ever.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.