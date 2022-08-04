U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersants Market Report 2022-2027: Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries Increase Adoption Rate in New Applications and Presents Growth Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersants Market by Type (Block Co-Polymers, Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulfonates, Others), End-use (Consumer Electronics, Military, Electric Vehicles, Industrial, Others) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for lithium-ion battery dispersants is estimated to grow from USD 735 million in 2022 to USD 1,285 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery dispersant market has been growing moderately over the past five years, owing to rapid technological advancements and expansion in the consumer electronics, and electric vehicle sector which leads to an increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Naphthalene sulfonate is the fastest growing segment of lithium-ion battery dispersant market by dispersant type

The lithium-ion battery dispersant market by dispersant type is segmented into block co-polymers, Naphthalene sulfonate, lignosulfonates, and others. The naphthalene sulfonate dispersant type is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to factors such as growing demand for consumer electronics in developing countries such as India and China, which will enhance the lithium-ion battery demand, creating the market for lithium-ion battery dispersant.

By end-use, electric vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

By end-use, electric vehicle segment was the largest in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, in 2021, in terms of value. Factors such as energy-saving, pollution reduction, and consumers' adoption of electric vehicles are expected to propel the electric vehicles segment. High dependence on petrol and diesel as a fuel and rising prices in countries such as India and Germany have forced people to shift towards electric vehicles. Usage of lithium-ion battery in automotive sector is expected to drive the market in the future.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for lithium-ion battery dispersant market in 2021

Asia-Pacific is one of the major market for lithium-ion battery dispersant, in terms of value. Asia-Pacific is the leader in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Key countries in the Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery dispersant market include China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which dominated the region's overall market in terms of value in 2021. The growing demand for electric vehicle in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Demand for LFP and NMC Chemistry Type Lithium-Ion Battery in Plug-In Vehicles

  • Growing Need for Automation and Lithium-Ion Battery-Operated Material Handling Equipment in Industries

  • Development of Smart Devices and Other Industrial Goods Using Lithium-Ion Batteries

  • Growing Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Storage

Restraints

  • Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

Opportunities

  • Declining Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries Increase Adoption Rate in New Applications

  • Growing Number of R&D Initiatives by Manufacturers for Improvements in Li-Ion Batteries

Challenges

  • Disruption in Supply Chain of Batteries and Related Components due to COVID-19

  • Overheating of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Premium Insights

  • Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Projected to Witness Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant During Forecast Period

  • Block Copolymers Accounted for Largest Market Share by Value in 2021

  • Others Segment is Expected to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Patent Analysis

7 Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market, by Dispersant Type

8 Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market, by End-use

9 Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Ashland

  • Borregaard AS

  • Croda International PLC

  • Kao Corporation

  • LG Chem

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • Toyocolor Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7zntw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lithium-ion-battery-dispersants-market-report-2022-2027-declining-prices-of-lithium-ion-batteries-increase-adoption-rate-in-new-applications-and-presents-growth-opportunities-301600213.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

