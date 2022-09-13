U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Growth Rate, Key Players, Demands, Size, Share, Capacity, Voltage, Application and Forecasts to 2031 - ReportsnReports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a Global Lithium-ion Battery Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast to 2031 report to its online research database. The lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow from USD 44.5 billion in 2022 to USD 135.1 billion by 2031; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031. The key factors driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market are surging demand for lithium-ion batteries from plug-in vehicles and renewable energy sector and advancements observed in smart electronic devices which deploy lithium-ion batteries; and thus, provides various advantages to the industries.

Major players operating in the lithium-ion battery market include LG Chem (South Korea), SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD. (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), BYD Company Ltd. (China), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

Download a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3121713

"Lithium Iron Phosphate is expected to grow at significant rate, followed by Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide from 2022 to 2031"

The Lithium Iron Phosphate battery type is expected to register the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to its high-power density, this technology is utilized in medium-power traction applications (AGV, E-mobility) and heavy-duty applications (marine traction, industrial vehicles, etc.). The long service life of LFP batteries and the possibility of deep cycling makes them suitable for energy storage applications (stand-alone applications, off-grid systems) or stationary use in general.

"0-3,000 mAh to hold second-largest share of the market in 2021"

The 0–3,000 mAh capacity range is the most popular and highly demanded in the market. About 90% consumer electronics applications deploy batteries with capacity in the range of 0–3000 mAh since low-capacity batteries are potentially longer-lasting power sources for consumer electronics and are light in weight and portable. O-3000 mAh is the most popular type of lithium-ion battery in the consumer electronics industry.

"Adoption of low (12V) batteries in small size applications"

Batteries below 12 V are highly utilized in electric vehicles and solar energy systems and in marine, military, telecom, trolling motors, and deep-cycle applications due to their various advantages. These batteries are preferred over the other variants since they have the most energy density with the lightest weight possible.

"Power industry is estimated to hold largest CAGR during the forecast period"

The power industry holds the largest CAGR of Lithium-ion Battery Market from 2022 – 2031. Power is one of the key necessities and is crucial for the economic growth and welfare of a nation. The conventional sources of power are coal, natural gas, crude oil, etc., and non-conventional are wind, solar, etc. Countries across the world are focusing on achieving net-zero carbon emissions, thus, they are focusing on non-conventional sources of energy. These energies need huge storage systems, and lithium-ion batteries provide the ideal solutions for storage. Lithium-ion battery energy storage systems enable grid operators to save electricity when there is a surplus of renewable energy.

"Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rate during forecast period"

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market growth rate of the lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period. The region is the prime supplier of lithium-ion batteries to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The countries in Asia Pacific are moving toward green energy and therefore are focusing on developing an ecosystem to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in respective countries. The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging countries have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The increasing purchasing power of the population has stimulated the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles, thereby generating demand for lithium-ion batteries.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 = 52%, Tier 2 = 31%, and Tier 3 = 17%

  • By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors= 31%, and Others= 22%

  • By Region: North America = 17%, Europe = 31%, Asia Pacific = 43%, and RoW = 09%

Direct Purchase of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3121713

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global lithium-ion battery market covers the market based on material, product type, type, capacity, voltage, industry, and region. Based on material, the market has been segmented into cathode material, anode material, electrolyte material, separator material, current collector material, and others. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into components of lithium-ion battery and portability. Based on type, the market has been segmented into lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium titanate oxide, lithium manganese oxide, and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into0 to 3,000 MAH, 3,000 to 10,000 MAH, 10,000 to 60,000 MAH, and 60,000 MAH and above. Based on voltage, the market has been segmented into low (Below 12V), medium (12V-36V), and high (above 36V). Based on industry, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, and telecommunications. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Other Related Reports:

Lithium Silicon Battery Market by Material, Technology, Capacity (< 3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, >10,000 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 - The global lithium silicon battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 10 million in 2022 to USD 247 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.4 % from 2022 to 2030. Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Amprius Technologies (US), Enovix Corporation (US), NanoGraf Corporation (US),Enevate Corporation (US), Sila Nanotechnologies, Inc. (US), Group14 Technologies, Inc. (US), and others.
Download Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=6085576

Battery Electrolyte Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid and Lithium-Ion), Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Gel, Solid), End-Use (EV, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage) and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027 - The market size of battery electrolyte is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2022 to USD 16.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Major companies in the battery electrolyte market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), UBE Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), and Capchem (China), among others.
Download Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1521201 

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact: 
Ganesh Pardeshi
Tower B5, office 101,
Magarpatta SEZ,
Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India
+1-888-391-5441
sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports
Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-growth-rate-key-players-demands-size-share-capacity-voltage-application-and-forecasts-to-2031---reportsnreports-301622646.html

SOURCE ReportsnReports

