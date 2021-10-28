The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 58.05 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 32.65% during the forecast period

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the lithium-ion battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 58. 05 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 32.

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the lithium-ion battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented demand from consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending and increased shipments of smart wearables. In addition, augmented demand from consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lithium-ion battery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The lithium-ion battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Utilities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the battery energy storage to address the erratic nature of renewablesas one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

• Lithium-ion battery market sizing

• Lithium-ion battery market forecast

• Lithium-ion battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-ion battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the lithium-ion battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

