U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.01
    -33.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,585.32
    -130.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,986.13
    -167.89 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.44
    -16.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    -11.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0800 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    -0.4200 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,437.39
    -4,555.30 (-10.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.50
    +658.82 (+271.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report 2022: Market to Reach &10.7 Billion by 2026 - EV Commercialization Push Up Pressure on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

·6 min read



DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo


Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach US$10.7 Billion by the Year 2026

The ubiquitous and continuously expanding applications for lithium ion battery technology is poised to exert pressure on recycling commitments and need and encourage evolution of technology & infrastructure needed for recycling lithium ion batteries.

In short, as the Li-ion battery market continues to grow and adoption increases in various industries, there are growing concerns over waste management necessitating focus onto Li-ion recycling management. Strict government policies globally are also supporting recycling market, in view of the potential implications of Li-ion batteries on human health and the environment.

In order to address concerns over the potential impact of waste Li-ion batteries, China and European countries have adopted regulations on Recycling of Motive Lithium Ion Batteries. A key focus of Li-ion battery recycling is to recover cobalt owing to its high economic value. Besides the EU, the recycling initiatives are gathering pace in China due to the large EV industry and the rapid rise in spent Li-ion batteries. Battery recycling companies are benefiting tremendously from the rising demand for hybrid and e-vehicles, which use LI-ion batteries.

Global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market.

NMC technology is expected to be used as a replacement material for NCA and LCO batteries in mobile phones, tablets and notebooks, due to its lighter weight and slimmer form. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) or LFP is the choice of Li-ion battery chemistry for electric buses in China.

Despite the issue of slow charge rates, LFP technology is preferred due to the higher safety offered that is of high significance for larger-sized batteries. Recycling of lithium batteries is gaining importance as means for preventing future shortage and enabling the sustainable management of lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

In the global Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$443.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 17.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$655.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Focus on Sustainability Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

  • Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

  • Focus on Downstream Sustainability Heightens the Emphasis on Recycling

  • With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

  • Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling Revolution

  • What is Meant by Lithium Ion Battery?

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)

  • 4R Energy Corp

  • American Manganese

  • Batrec

  • Brunp Recycling

  • Duesenfeld

  • GEM

  • Glencore PLC

  • Green Technology Solutions, Inc.

  • Li-Cycle Technology

  • Metal Conversion Technologies LLC

  • OnTo Technology

  • Raw Materials Company

  • Recupyl Sas

  • Retriev Technologies Inc.

  • SungEel HiTech

  • Taisen Recycling

  • TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

  • Umicore SA

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

  • Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

  • Lithium-ion Stands Out as the Battery Technology of Choice in Utility Grids

  • EV Commercialization Push Up Pressure on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

  • Robust Outlook for EVs

  • Lithium-ion Battery Technology is at the Heart of EVs

  • How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

  • Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

  • Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

  • Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges Crucial for Future Market Growth

  • Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 57

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx6yyy

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-10-7-billion-by-2026---ev-commercialization-push-up-pressure-on-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-301465692.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings," Huntington president and CEO Steve Steinour said in a statement.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday

    For the fourth day in a row, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell in trading today -- and was down 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. While still at its core a graphics chip manufacturer, in recent years Nvidia's chips have become increasingly popular for use in cryptocurrency mining. Problem is, cryptocurrencies are flagging today, with Bitcoin, for example,  down nearly 12% over the past 24 hours and Ethereum falling nearly 15%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Boosts 2022 Revenue Outlook?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Tanking This Week

    Despite a run of good news for the business, the electric vehicle start-up's shares are riding the tech wave downward.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.