Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market 2022-2026 - Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market

Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach US$46.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 15.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 15.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020
In the global Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects
Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain
COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in the Offing
Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds
Competitive Landscape
Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer & Industrial Applications
An Introduction to Li-ion Battery
Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery
Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries
Applications of Li-Ion Batteries
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type
Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains
Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market
Lithium-ion Production Scenario
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 245 Featured)
BYD Company Ltd.
CALB USA Inc.
Clarios, Inc.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited
GS Yuasa Corporation
LG Chem Ltd.
Lithium Werks BV
Panasonic Corporation
Saft Groupe SAS
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen BAK Technology Co., Ltd.
Tesla, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market
Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery Technologies
Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs
LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications
Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries
Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries
Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space
Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling
Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight
Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of Environmental Damage
Here's How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment
Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?
Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives
Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants
Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage
Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities
Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities
Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems
Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems
Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices
Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand
Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones
Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion Battery Uptake
Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market
New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems
Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers
Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications
Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications
Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth
Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries
Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones
Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry
Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth
Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging Rates
Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management
Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Future Outlook
Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry
Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market
Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market
High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery
Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design and Material Options
Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery
Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New Applications
No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to Come with New Options
Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for Stationary Storage Applications
Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects
Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review
Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries
Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market
