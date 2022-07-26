Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market 2022-2027: Growing Investments in LFP Batteries by Key Global Players Represents A Vital Opportunity
DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Design (Cells, Battery Packs), Capacity, Industry (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Aerospace, Marine), Application (Portable, Stationary), Voltage (Low, Medium, High) & Region - Global forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 13.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of LFP batteries in the automotive sector, especially for EV applications.
The portable segment dominates the global market.
The lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by application, is segmented into portable and stationary. The portable segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The characteristics such as ease of use and better operational efficiency has resulted in a higher adoption rate, thus the higher market share.
An automotive segment to lead the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market.
The lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by industry, is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, aerospace, marine and others. The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for lithium iron phosphate batteries during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of EVs, owing to sustainability concerns, is expected to boost the growth of the market.
The Asia Pacific dominates the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market in terms of market share and annual growth rate.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the lithium iron phosphate batteries market and is also witnessed to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period. This dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market can be attributed to the presence of large number of LFP manufacturers in China.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Adoption of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries by EV Manufacturers
Growing Industrial Automation Space
Restraints
Safety Issues and Disposal of Lithium-Based Batteries
Opportunities
Evolving Energy Storage Applications
Growing Investments in LFP Batteries by Key Global Players
Challenges
Technological Drawbacks of LFP Batteries
