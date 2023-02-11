U.S. markets closed

Global Liver Cancer Drugs Strategic Market Report to 2030: Targeted Therapies Grow in Popularity

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liver Cancer Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Liver Cancer Drugs estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Targeted Drug Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $647.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR

The Liver Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$647.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eisai Co., Ltd.

  • Exelixis, Inc.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Liver Cancer Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Cancer Evolves Into the Global Epidemic

  • COVID-19 Extends a Major Setback to the World's Battle Against Cancer

  • Liver Cancer: Disease Causes, Risks, Types, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Survival

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Targeted Therapies Grow in Popularity for Treating Liver Cancer

  • Rising Alcoholism & Increased Alcohol Abuse Amid the Pandemic Push Up the Risk of Liver Cancer Incidence

  • Global Number of People With Alcohol Abuse Disorders

  • What Are the Approved Drugs for Liver Cancer?

  • Advancements in the Field of Genomics Brings Hope for the Development of More Potent Cancer Drugs

  • New Breakthroughs in Liver Cancer Research Offers Hope

  • Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Liver Cancer Diagnoses

  • Men More at Risk of Developing Liver Cancer Than Women. Here's Why

  • Global Number of New Cancer Cases in the Male Population by Cancer Type for the Year 2020

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fofluy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liver-cancer-drugs-strategic-market-report-to-2030-targeted-therapies-grow-in-popularity-301744612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

