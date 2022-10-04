U.S. markets closed

Global Liver Institute Recognized as a Healthy People 2030 Champion

Global Liver Institute
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Institute (GLI), the premier patient-led liver health nonprofit operating worldwide, announces that the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recognized the organization as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

To be selected as a U.S. Healthy People 2030 Champion, GLI has consistently demonstrated a commitment to helping achieve the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across the lifespan. ODPHP recognizes the nonprofit, a global leader in liver health, as part of a growing network of organizations partnering with ODPHP to improve health and well-being at the local, state, and tribal level.

“Addressing and destigmatizing liver health are directly tied to realizing Healthy People’s vision – and to our Liver Health is Public Health Campaign,” says GLI President and CEO, Donna R. Cryer, JD. “We are excited to work hand in hand with the Healthy People 2030 community to ensure liver health is recognized as integral to public health as we continue to raise awareness and provide resources that enable systems and individuals to lessen the global burden of liver disease.”

“ODPHP is thrilled to recognize Global Liver Institute for its work to support the Healthy People 2030 vision,” says RADM Paul Reed, MD, ODPHP Director. “Only by collaborating with partners nationwide can we achieve Healthy People 2030’s overarching goals and objectives.”

There are many things that a community can do to support the liver health of its members: ensure widespread hepatitis vaccination; promote a robust, nutritious food environment; nurture safe, accessible physical activity; maintain a thorough screening and surveillance program; and much more. The Liver Health is Public Health campaign aims to formalize these liver health priorities in policies at local, regional, national, and international levels while simultaneously raising public consciousness and destigmatizing liver health. Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year objectives to improve health and well-being throughout the U.S.

About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. Follow GLI on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)

ODPHP plays a vital role in keeping the nation healthy through Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and other programs, services, and education activities. ODPHP is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about ODPHP, visit health.gov or follow @HealthGov on Twitter.

Healthy People 2030 Champion is a service mark of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Used with permission. Participation by Global Liver Institute does not imply endorsement by HHS/ODPHP.

CONTACT: Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute cmaalouf@globalliver.org


