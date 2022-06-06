U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Global Livestock Grow Lights Market Report 2022: Blue Color Segment Accounted for More than 36% of the Market Share - Forecast to 2028

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Livestock Grow Lights Market Outlook: Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global livestock growth lights market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2028

An increase in the consumption of animal-based products is anticipated to spur market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a rising focus on an increase in domestic animals to increase livestock production is expected to drive the growth of the market for livestock to grow lights. The adoption of smart livestock farming practices in developed countries such as the U.K., Germany, and Uruguay, is also estimated to drive demand for grow lights in livestock barns.

Top Driver: A growing population of livestock in advanced economies is the growth factor for the global livestock grow lights market

The growing population of livestock in advanced economies such as the U.S., U.K., China, Germany, are expected to increase the demand for grow lights for livestock farming over the forecast period. The lighting manufacturers are focusing on strategic alliances to expand their share in the livestock market grow lights.

This is expected to emerge as a significant trend in the market. Prominent manufacturers of LED lighting in these countries include Signify Holding and OSRAM GmbH. Technological innovations like the development of low-energy LED lights in the livestock industry aim at improving productivity in the livestock business and making the farmer's life easier.

Grow light technology helps in expanding the hours of natural daylight, which improves the health of the animals. Artificial lighting, such as LED lighting, fluorescent lights, can extend the productivity of animals. Also, the lack of information towards the adoption of technology for smart livestock farming, especially in developing countries, is hampering the overall growth of the market for livestock grow lights.

The blue color segment dominated to make a crucial contribution to growth of global livestock grow lights market

Based on light color type, the livestock market grows lights has been segregated into red, green, white, and blue. The blue color segment dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to continue dominating the livestock market grow lights in the coming years.

The blue color segment accounted for more than 36% of the market share. Exposure to blue light during the daytime enhances health and grows the productivity of the livestock. For example, dairy cows produce more milk, and beef cattle grow rapidly and reach the maturity level at an early stage. In addition, blue color light relieves stress and helps in promoting the growth of the chickens. The white color segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The use of white color light in the livestock farms resembles the color temperature of natural daylight. The animals feel more relaxed in the white light. White light consists of wavelengths of the visible spectrum; also, it differs in terms of color heat depending on spectral characteristics.

Two colors are used in the poultry houses, such as 4100K light, known as neutral-white, which is close to the color temperature of light sources, and 6,065K light, called cold-white, which holds a higher power emission from the shorter wavelength. The 6,065K cold-white light is the natural choice of an ancestor of modern chickens.

Based on livestock the cattle segment dominated the market for livestock grow lights in 2019 and held the largest share exceeding 70% owing to the increasing number of cattle and production of cattle across the world. Grow lights help to improve the output of milk production from dairy cattle in dairy farms, whereas, in beef cattle, growing light helps in stimulating the muscle growth of beef to increase meat production. The cattle industry had more than USD 50.2 billion of production in 2019 in the U.S.

The growing demand for dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter, and yogurt in developed and developing economies is expected to drive the demand for grow lights in cattle farms. The poultry segment is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period.

The aggressiveness of turkey and chicken is reduced when kept in low lighting conditions, which makes them less active, and they may put on weight owing to the presence of grow lights in the barns. Layers and broilers are domesticated in order to produce meat and eggs to serve increasing consumption. Furthermore, the chick's feathers are extremely reflective in grow lights.

Europe region dominated the market for livestock grow lights market

Europe region conquered the market for livestock grows lights in 2019 by accounting for more than 35% revenue share of the global market. The adoption of smart livestock technologies to increase farm profit is driving the market for livestock grow lights in the region. Also, increasing demand for meat, beef, and high-quality dairy products is expected to drive the usage of grow lights in the livestock barns over the forecast period as grow lights helps in increasing the productivity of livestock.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to reveal the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large livestock population in the region. A rising livestock population leads to an increase in the size of the existing farms. An increasing number of new livestock farms is further expected to fuel regional growth.

Also, factors such as rising disposable income and an increase in the purchasing power of people lead to a rise in the demand for animal-based products such as meat and eggs. Livestock plays a critical role in economic development as it improves the lives of the farmers in developing economies of the Asia Pacific region.

Players to Focus on Global livestock grow lights market

These players have broad industry coverage and powerful operational and financial strength; they need to grow organically and inorganically within the recent past.

The major vendors within the global livestock grow lights market are

  • OSRAM (Germany)

  • Signify Holding (Netherlands)

  • DeLaval (Sweden)

  • Big Dutchman (Germany)

  • Uni-light LED (Sweden)

  • Once Inc. (US)

  • AGRILIGHT BV (Netherlands)

  • Aruna Lighting (Netherlands)

  • HATO BV (Netherlands)

  • Shenzhen Hontech-Wins (China)

  • CBM Lighting (Canada)

  • Fienhage Poultry Solutions (Germany)

  • SUNBIRD (South Africa)

  • ENIM UAB (Lithuania)

  • Greengage Lighting (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Livestock grow lights Market Forces

Chapter 6 Global Livestock grow lights Market -Industry Snapshots

Chapter 7 Global Livestock grow lights Market Analysis, by Type

Chapter 8 Global Livestock grow lights Market Analysis, by livestock

Chapter 9 Global Livestock grow lights Market Analysis, by Colour

Chapter 10 Livestock grow lights Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 11 Market Competition Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvc7b5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


