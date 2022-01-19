U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Global Livestock Identification Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Number of Dairy, Poultry, and Swine Farms Globally Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Livestock Identification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Species (Cattle, Poultry, Swine), Technology, Device Lifecycle (Short Period, Long Period), Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global livestock identification market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2026.

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for effective management of livestock, elevated demand for automation in livestock farming, and increased focus of farmers on real-time identification and monitoring of livestock are the key driving factors for the livestock identification market. However, high initial investment and less awareness about the benefits of livestock identification systems among ranchers and livestock owners are the major factors impeding the market growth.

Hardware offering to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Hardware offerings accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2020, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The largest market size of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of hardware devices such as RFID tags, visual identification tags, readers and applicators, sensors, smart cameras, and GPS trackers to identify and monitor livestock species. The data collected through these devices help farmers to identify animals and improve animal health and welfare. These devices also send alerts and warning signs of animal aggressiveness to farmers.

Cattle species to account for the largest share during the forecast period

In 2020, cattle held the largest share of the livestock identification market, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Manual identification and management of large-sized livestock farms is not only costly but also time-consuming. In dairy farms, hardware and software solutions enable automatic identification and data capture, resulting in effective management and control of movements of livestock species. Owing to these advantages, the cattle segment is expected to capture the largest size of the livestock identification market during the forecast period.

APAC to witness highest CAGR in livestock identification market from 2021 to 2026

Rapid population growth in developing countries of the region is exerting pressure on the suppliers of livestock products to become more efficient and productive, thereby pushing the sales of livestock farming solutions. The rising penetration of IoT-enabled livestock identification systems in animal monitoring applications also boosts the growth of this market. Factors driving the adoption of precision livestock farming in APAC include the rising demand for livestock-related food products, intensifying need to improve yields with limited resources, and the increasing requirement to protect cattle from unexpected climatic changes. Major challenges faced by the farmers in this region are the requirements for high capital, low returns on investment, and lack of knowledge pertaining to the use of livestock identification technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Livestock Identification Market
4.2 Livestock Identification Market, by Offering
4.3 Livestock Identification Market, by Device Lifecycle
4.4 Livestock Identification Market, by Species
4.5 Livestock Identification Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of IoT and Ai-Enabled Devices for Effective Management of Livestock
5.2.1.2 Elevated Demand for Automation in Livestock Farming
5.2.1.3 Increased Focus of Farmers on Real-Time Identification and Monitoring of Livestock
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment
5.2.2.2 Less Awareness About Benefits of Livestock Identification Systems Among Ranchers and Livestock Owners
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Livestock Identification Technologies in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Dairy, Poultry, and Swine Farms Globally
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Barriers to Trade Livestock Products
5.3 Patent Analysis
5.4 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.4.1 Tariffs
5.4.1.1 Impact of Tariffs on Livestock Identification Market
5.4.2 Regulations
5.4.3 Standards
5.4.3.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)
5.4.3.2 International Electronics Symposium (Ies)
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Ai and Blockchain in Livestock Identification
5.8.2 Technology Adoption in Dairy Farms
5.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis

6 Technologies Used in Livestock Identification Solutions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-Frequency Rfid
6.2.1 Low-Frequency Rfid Tags are Increasingly Adopted in Animal Tracking, Ticketing, and Access Control Applications
6.3 High-Frequency Rfid
6.3.1 High-Frequency Rfid Tags, Including Animal Tags, are Used in Applications with Small Read Range
6.4 Ultra-High-Frequency (Uhf) Rfid
6.4.1 Uhf Passive Tags are Used in Animal Tracking, Animal Counting, and Farm Management Applications That Require Read Range of More Than One Meter
6.5 Zigbee
6.5.1 Zigbee is Expected to be Used in Livestock Identification Applications Such as Real-Time Tracking and Monitoring in Near Future
6.6 4G/5G
6.6.1 5G Wireless Technology Delivers Higher Multi Gbps Peak Data Speeds, Ultra-Low Latency, More Reliability, Massive Network Capacity, Increased Availability, and Uniform User Experience
6.7 Lora
6.7.1 Lora is Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Platform Used for Building IoT Networks Globally
6.8 Others

7 Livestock Identification Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Electronic Identification Tags
7.2.1.1 Gps Tags
7.2.1.1.1 Surging Need to Track Location of Remote Animals in Real Time Drives Demand for Gps Tags
7.2.1.2 Rfid Tags
7.2.1.2.1 Rising Adoption of Low-Frequency Rfid Tags for Identification and Tracking of Livestock to Propel Market Growth
7.2.1.2.2 Ear Tags
7.2.1.2.2.1 Ear Tags Help Verify Ownership, Monitor Health and Biosecurity Control, and Maintain Medical History for Each Animal
7.2.1.2.3 Leg Tags
7.2.1.2.3.1 Rfid Leg Tags are Affixed to Livestock Animals to Provide Accurate, Real-Time Information to Livestock Farmers
7.2.1.2.4 Back Tags
7.2.1.2.4.1 Back Tags are Primarily Used for Animals Such as Sheep, Goats, Donkeys, and Cattle to Read Them from Longer Distance
7.2.2 Visual Identification Tags
7.2.2.1 Visual Identification Tags Help Farmers Visually Identify and Track Their Herds
7.2.2.2 One-Piece Tags
7.2.2.2.1 One-Piece Tags are Easy to Apply and Read
7.2.2.3 Two-Piece Tags
7.2.2.3.1 Two-Piece Visual Identification Tags are Improved Options for Identification and Management of Livestock
7.2.2.4 Brisket Tags
7.2.2.4.1 Brisket Tags Need No Adjustment or Replacement for Longer Duration
7.2.3 Readers & Applicators
7.2.3.1 Readers Help Analyze Data Collected by Tags to Improve Livestock Identification and Management Capabilities
7.2.4 Other Hardware Offerings
7.2.4.1 Sensors
7.2.4.1.1 Sensors are Gaining Popularity Among Small Livestock Farms
7.2.4.2 Boluses
7.2.4.2.1 Bolus is Secure Alternative Method of Electronic Livestock Identification
7.2.5 Others
7.2.5.1 Smart Camera-Based Facial Recognition Systems
7.2.5.1.1 Smart Camera-Based Facial Recognition Systems are Increasingly Used by Ranchers to Monitor Livestock Remotely
7.2.5.2 Tissue Sampling Solutions
7.2.5.2.1 Ease of Collecting Tissue Samples at Higher Speed Has Led to Surged Demand for These Devices
7.3 Software
7.3.1 On-Cloud
7.3.1.1 Cloud-Based Software Solutions are Flexible, Scalable, and Affordable
7.3.2 Livestock Record-Keeping Software/On-Premises
7.3.2.1 Livestock Record-Keeping Software is Beneficial for Organizations Migrating from One System to Another
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Data Analytics
7.4.1.1 Data Analytics Plays Crucial Role in Analyzing Information Gathered on Animal Health
7.4.2 Maintenance and Support Services
7.4.2.1 Rising Number of New Installations of Livestock Identification Systems by Farmers and Ranchers to Stimulate Demand for Maintenance and Support Services in Coming Years

8 Livestock Identification Market, by Device Lifecycle
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Short Period
8.2.1 Products with Short Lifecycle Require High Level of Marketing and Investment
8.3 Long Period
8.3.1 Equipment with Long Lifecycle are Primarily Used for Cattle, Horses, and Wildlife Animals

9 Livestock Identification Market, by Species
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cattle
9.2.1 Growing Adoption Rate of Livestock Identification Equipment in Cattle Farms to Foster Market Growth
9.3 Poultry
9.3.1 Rising Need to Maintain Health Records of Poultry Birds Propels Demand for Livestock Identification Solutions in Poultry Farms
9.4 Swine
9.4.1 Surging Deployment of Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring Systems Across Swine Farms in Developed and Developing Countries to Stimulate Market Growth
9.5 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2016-2020
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Star
11.4.2 Emerging Leader
11.4.3 Pervasive
11.4.4 Participant
11.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Progressive Company
11.5.2 Responsive Company
11.5.3 Dynamic Company
11.5.4 Starting Block
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.6.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 Allflex
12.2.2 Datamars
12.2.3 Nedap
12.2.4 Leader Products
12.2.5 Caisley International GmbH
12.2.6 Livestock Improvement Corporation
12.2.7 Kupsan Tag Company
12.2.8 Ms Schippers
12.2.9 Shearwell Data
12.2.10 Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co., Ltd
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Omnia Technologies
12.3.2 Id Tech Solutions Private Limited
12.3.3 Y-Tex
12.3.4 Hauptner-Herberholz
12.3.5 Ardes
12.3.6 Cainthus
12.3.7 Ceres Tag
12.3.8 Dalton Tags
12.3.9 Moovement
12.3.10 Aeg Id
12.3.11 National Band & Tag Company

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/saas6k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-livestock-identification-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-number-of-dairy-poultry-and-swine-farms-globally-presents-opportunities-301464163.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

