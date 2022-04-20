The global livestock identification market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030

ReportLinker

The growth of the livestock identification market can also be attributed to the growing number of livestock farms with the increasing consumption of meat, beet, and pork products worldwide.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Livestock Identification Market by Offering, Device Lifecycle, Species And Geography - Global Forecast to 2030"

Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021

Livestock hardware offerings, including tags, sensors, readers and applicators, and boluses, are crucial in the livestock identification market.These devices enable livestock farmers to trace and identify livestock species from their farms accurately; farm owners can easily track and improve the performance of animals by maintaining their body conditions, recognizing illness/sickness, etc.



The crucial data collected through these devices helps farmers augment milk production and improve animal health and welfare through the balanced feed.Also, the data is essential during the livestock exports.



Owing to this, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years.



In 2030, the cattle segment of species is expected to account for the largest share of the livestock identification market

Electronic tags are read with the help of RFID readers, and the associated software maintains accurate records of individual cattle on the farm.Manual identification and management of such farms is costly, time-consuming, and requires a huge number of resources to maintain the record of individual cattle.



Thus, adopting livestock identification solutions is beneficial to farm owners compared to manual identification and management approach.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is primarily studied for China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The livestock identification market in the region is mainly dominated by China and Australia.



The countries have multiple large farms, generating huge demand for livestock identification solutions in the region.Moreover, the rising awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of livestock identification solutions, including hardware, software, and services, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



In addition, the growing population in different countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, is likely to augment the demand for meat and dairy products, which, in turn, will surge the requirement for livestock identification solutions. Therefore, the region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the livestock identification marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), Datamars (Switzerland), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), MS Schippers (Netherlands), Livestock Improvement Corporation (New Zealand), Shearwell Data Ltd. (UK), Leader Products (Australia), CAISLEY International GmbH (Germany), Kupsan Tag Company Ltd. (Turkey), and Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the livestock identification market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the livestock identification market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



