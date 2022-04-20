U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.96
    +17.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,229.53
    +318.33 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,563.99
    -55.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.34
    +7.58 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.84
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    -0.0420 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7310
    -1.1830 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,637.45
    +94.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.02
    +5.04 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,617.19
    +15.91 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

The global livestock identification market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth of the livestock identification market can also be attributed to the growing number of livestock farms with the increasing consumption of meat, beet, and pork products worldwide.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Livestock Identification Market by Offering, Device Lifecycle, Species And Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218464/?utm_source=GNW
Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021
Livestock hardware offerings, including tags, sensors, readers and applicators, and boluses, are crucial in the livestock identification market.These devices enable livestock farmers to trace and identify livestock species from their farms accurately; farm owners can easily track and improve the performance of animals by maintaining their body conditions, recognizing illness/sickness, etc.

The crucial data collected through these devices helps farmers augment milk production and improve animal health and welfare through the balanced feed.Also, the data is essential during the livestock exports.

Owing to this, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2021, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years.

In 2030, the cattle segment of species is expected to account for the largest share of the livestock identification market
In 2030, the cattle segment of species is expected to account for the largest share of the livestock identification market.The dominance can be attributed to the increased demand for visual identification and electronic identification tags to distinguish cattle in medium- and large-sized livestock farms.

Electronic tags are read with the help of RFID readers, and the associated software maintains accurate records of individual cattle on the farm.Manual identification and management of such farms is costly, time-consuming, and requires a huge number of resources to maintain the record of individual cattle.

Thus, adopting livestock identification solutions is beneficial to farm owners compared to manual identification and management approach.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in Asia Pacific is primarily studied for China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The livestock identification market in the region is mainly dominated by China and Australia.

The countries have multiple large farms, generating huge demand for livestock identification solutions in the region.Moreover, the rising awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of livestock identification solutions, including hardware, software, and services, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing population in different countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, is likely to augment the demand for meat and dairy products, which, in turn, will surge the requirement for livestock identification solutions. Therefore, the region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the livestock identification marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), Datamars (Switzerland), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), MS Schippers (Netherlands), Livestock Improvement Corporation (New Zealand), Shearwell Data Ltd. (UK), Leader Products (Australia), CAISLEY International GmbH (Germany), Kupsan Tag Company Ltd. (Turkey), and Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players in the livestock identification market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the livestock identification market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the livestock identification market based on offering, device lifecycle, species, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the livestock identification market.

It also analyzes product launches, collaborations, partnerships, contracts, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall livestock identification market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218464/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in Ne

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Oil Swings as Market Assesses Risk-Off Sentiment and Lost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders weighed a worsening global demand outlook against an accelerating decline in Russian production and a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowW

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Action Alerts PLUS Team: Netflix Stumble Doesn't Extend to Disney

    Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Warren Buffett Has Been Berkshire’s Chairman for 52 Years. Calpers Wants Him Replaced.

    The state public pension fund has more than $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares.

  • Russian Metals Producers Want Putin to Ease Taxes Amid War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowRussian metals tycoons and chiefs met President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, as they seek an easing of taxes with the war in Ukraine hurting their businesses.M

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • NatGas Sellers Eyeing $6.762 – $6.423 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June natural gas futures contract early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $7.625.