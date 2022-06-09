The global livestock monitoring market is predicted to register a CAGR of 19.66% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker

The market growth is attributed to the need for real time monitoring of animals and the growing demand for meat and animal products. MARKET INSIGHTS Livestock monitoring includes the use of sensors and GPS and their integration with a network protocol for communication.

This aids farmers in keeping a check on their livestock remotely.



Advancements in sensor technology have enabled early disease detection in animals, thereby administering the necessary treatment.Also, the advanced sensing technologies minimize the overall costs of livestock monitoring.



Further, these technologies help farmers in collecting real-time data associated with animal health and general behavior. In addition, it helps them evaluate feeding behavior, hygiene levels, biosecurity, food & water quality, etc., along with tracing, tracking, and identifying animals. Smart tags and sensors offer teal-time information, facilitating corrective and preventive actions. For instance, rumination monitoring systems help regulate ketosis and mastitis, whereas heat detection systems provide timely identification and isolation of animals with diseases.

However, the global livestock monitoring market growth is hindered by environmental impacts and resistance from small-scale farmers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global livestock monitoring market growth assessment includes the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to harbor the largest market share, attributed to the increasing food demands and government regulations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is moderately high given the availability of different solutions and products offered by different companies. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Lely, BouMatic, Nedap NV, GEA Group, DeLaval, etc.



