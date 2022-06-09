U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

The global livestock monitoring market is predicted to register a CAGR of 19.66% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

The market growth is attributed to the need for real time monitoring of animals and the growing demand for meat and animal products. MARKET INSIGHTS Livestock monitoring includes the use of sensors and GPS and their integration with a network protocol for communication.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL LIVESTOCK MONITORING MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284323/?utm_source=GNW
This aids farmers in keeping a check on their livestock remotely.

Advancements in sensor technology have enabled early disease detection in animals, thereby administering the necessary treatment.Also, the advanced sensing technologies minimize the overall costs of livestock monitoring.

Further, these technologies help farmers in collecting real-time data associated with animal health and general behavior. In addition, it helps them evaluate feeding behavior, hygiene levels, biosecurity, food & water quality, etc., along with tracing, tracking, and identifying animals. Smart tags and sensors offer teal-time information, facilitating corrective and preventive actions. For instance, rumination monitoring systems help regulate ketosis and mastitis, whereas heat detection systems provide timely identification and isolation of animals with diseases.
However, the global livestock monitoring market growth is hindered by environmental impacts and resistance from small-scale farmers.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global livestock monitoring market growth assessment includes the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. North America is set to harbor the largest market share, attributed to the increasing food demands and government regulations.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competitive rivalry is moderately high given the availability of different solutions and products offered by different companies. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Lely, BouMatic, Nedap NV, GEA Group, DeLaval, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AFIMILK LTD
2. ALLFLEX LIVESTOCK INTELLIGENCE
3. BOUMATIC
4. CAINTHUS
5. CATTLE EYE LTD
6. CONNECTERRA BV
7. COWMANAGER BV
8. DAIRYMASTER
9. DELAVAL
10. GEA GROUP
11. HERDX INC
12. LELY
13. NEDAP NV
14. SENSAPHONE
15. VALLEY AGRICULTURE SOFTWARE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284323/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


