Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type (Focal Motor Seizures, Tonic Seizures, Atonic Seizures), By Treatment (Anticonvulsant Drugs, Corticosteroids, Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Surgery, Speech Therapy, Others), By Diagnosis (Electroencephalogram (EEG), MRI, Audiometry, Genetic Testing, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global LKS treatment market is projected to register growth at a significate rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of genetic disorders like LKS syndrome and the increasing demand for effective treatments for speech impairments.



Landau-Kleffner syndrome (LKS) is a rare neurogenerative disease often affecting children within the age group of 4 to 7 years.The disease caused by gene mutations can affect the speaking and cognitive abilities of the individual.



LKS is more prevalent among males than females.Some of the symptoms of LKS include speech impairment, verbal auditory agnosia, abnormal epileptiform activity, behavioral disturbances, and overt seizures.



Rapidly emerging treatment options for managing and treating the symptoms of LKS are supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Surging demand for effective treatment and the growing number of treatment options are further accelerating the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Rising health awareness among the global population and early diagnosis and effective treatment are also contributing to the growth of the global LKS treatment market. The emergence of diseases similar to LKS is creating a demand for pharmaceutical products and therapeutic treatments, which is anticipated to boost the global LKS treatment market growth. Advancing healthcare infrastructure and the development of better pharmaceutical drugs are also supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market growth.

The global LKS treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on treatment, the market is sub-divided into anticonvulsant drugs, corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulins, surgery, speech therapy, and others.



Anticonvulsant drugs are anticipated to register the highest growth in the global LKS treatment market during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing advancements in pharmaceutical products and rising incidences of seizures and convulsions among patients suffering from LKS.

Major players operating in the global LKS treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cipla, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global LKS treatment market based on type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global LKS treatment market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global LKS treatment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global LKS treatment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global LKS treatment market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global LKS treatment market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global LKS treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• LKS Treatment Market, By Type:

o Focal Motor Seizures

o Tonic Seizures

o Atonic Seizures

• LKS Treatment Market, By Treatment:

o Anticonvulsant Drugs

o Corticosteroids

o Intravenous Immunoglobulins

o Surgery

o Speech Therapy

o Others

• LKS Treatment Market, By Diagnosis:

o Electroencephalogram (EEG)

o MRI

o Audiometry

o Genetic Testing

o Others

• LKS Treatment Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• LKS Treatment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global LKS treatment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these treatments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• LKS treatment service provider companies/partners

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global LKS treatment market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global LKS treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

