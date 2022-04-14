U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,472.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,235.25
    +13.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.40
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    -0.64 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.20
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -2.55 (-10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4410
    -0.2470 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,201.30
    +1,041.13 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.04
    +24.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.27
    -21.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type (Focal Motor Seizures, Tonic Seizures, Atonic Seizures), By Treatment (Anticonvulsant Drugs, Corticosteroids, Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Surgery, Speech Therapy, Others), By Diagnosis (Electroencephalogram (EEG), MRI, Audiometry, Genetic Testing, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267903/?utm_source=GNW

The global LKS treatment market is projected to register growth at a significate rate during the forecast period.The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of genetic disorders like LKS syndrome and the increasing demand for effective treatments for speech impairments.

Landau-Kleffner syndrome (LKS) is a rare neurogenerative disease often affecting children within the age group of 4 to 7 years.The disease caused by gene mutations can affect the speaking and cognitive abilities of the individual.

LKS is more prevalent among males than females.Some of the symptoms of LKS include speech impairment, verbal auditory agnosia, abnormal epileptiform activity, behavioral disturbances, and overt seizures.

Rapidly emerging treatment options for managing and treating the symptoms of LKS are supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Surging demand for effective treatment and the growing number of treatment options are further accelerating the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Rising health awareness among the global population and early diagnosis and effective treatment are also contributing to the growth of the global LKS treatment market. The emergence of diseases similar to LKS is creating a demand for pharmaceutical products and therapeutic treatments, which is anticipated to boost the global LKS treatment market growth. Advancing healthcare infrastructure and the development of better pharmaceutical drugs are also supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market growth.
The global LKS treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on treatment, the market is sub-divided into anticonvulsant drugs, corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulins, surgery, speech therapy, and others.

Anticonvulsant drugs are anticipated to register the highest growth in the global LKS treatment market during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing advancements in pharmaceutical products and rising incidences of seizures and convulsions among patients suffering from LKS.
Major players operating in the global LKS treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cipla, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global LKS treatment market based on type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, region, and competitive landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global LKS treatment market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global LKS treatment market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global LKS treatment market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global LKS treatment market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global LKS treatment market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global LKS treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• LKS Treatment Market, By Type:
o Focal Motor Seizures
o Tonic Seizures
o Atonic Seizures
• LKS Treatment Market, By Treatment:
o Anticonvulsant Drugs
o Corticosteroids
o Intravenous Immunoglobulins
o Surgery
o Speech Therapy
o Others
• LKS Treatment Market, By Diagnosis:
o Electroencephalogram (EEG)
o MRI
o Audiometry
o Genetic Testing
o Others
• LKS Treatment Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Care Centers
o Others
• LKS Treatment Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global LKS treatment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these treatments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• LKS treatment service provider companies/partners
• End-Users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global LKS treatment market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global LKS treatment market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267903/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Magic mushrooms are turning into big business

    It was a Wall Street banker who helped start the psychedelic movement of the 1960s.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Vaccines: Our History, Our Legacy

    Merck and its legacy companies have been working to discover and develop vaccines for more than a century

  • Will NC be the last holdout on expanding Medicaid?

    Gene Nichol: North Carolina should offer the dignity of healthcare to all in the Tar Heel state, even if we’re late to the call. | Opinion

  • Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

    The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's hospital, said the trend of an overall decline in cases has now reversed.

  • Study: Chinese state-run hospitals conducted heart transplants on prisoners before they were dead

    A new study reveals that surgeons at state-run Chinese hospitals removed hearts from prison inmates while they were still alive. The American Journal of Transplantation published a study on April 4 that revealed 56 state and military hospitals in 33 different cities were guilty of procuring organs from 71 living donors, all of whom were prisoners, over a period of over three decades. Based on transplant surgeries that took place between 1980 to 2015, authors Matthew P. Robertson, an Australian scholar, and Jacob Lavee, a cardiac surgeon and Tel Aviv University professor, wrote that a close review of 124,770 Chinese-language transplant publications revealed that “brain death could not have been properly declared” prior to the transplants in 71 cases.

  • How to report your Covid test now free testing has ended

    You can only report free tests through the government website

  • Pharma bro Martin Shkreli has ‘no assets’ and hasn’t paid $2m in legal fees, firm says

    Law firm says still owed $2.04m, seeks to drop former exec

  • People are “living like livestock” in Shanghai’s covid centers

    Overflowing toilets, no medicine or showers, and cramped conditions plague multiple makeshift hospitals.

  • CDC extends mask mandate for planes, trains until May 3

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has decided to extend the federal mask mandate for planes and trains until May 3, the agency announced on Wednesday. The current mandate was set to expire this coming Monday, April 18. Citing the rapid spread of an Omicron subvariant, BA.2, which now makes up more than 85% of COVID cases in the US, the CDC said it needed more time to monitor a recent uptick.

  • COVID-19 subvariant XE: What to know

    What happens if you get infected with omicron and BA.2 variants at the same time?

  • Workouts via TikTok and Instagram? Krista Stevens can help you start your fitness journey

    Krista Stevens is a Bayside High and University of Florida graduate who provides workouts through her TikTok and Instagram pages.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.

  • Costco Is Ending This Member Perk Soon

    It's been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Costco is ending one of the safety rules it put into place to help keep members and employees safe. After making the announcement in mid-March, Costco is close to officially doing away with the special shopping hour, according to its website. The company will return to normal business operations on Monday, April 18.The warehouse chain started holding special shopping hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and

  • I Saw Blood In The Toilet. I Never Expected A Common Drug Could Be The Cause.

    "I thought that a diagnosis would be freeing. However, it ended up feeling paralyzing."

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.