Global Load Bank Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $468.9 Million by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Load Bank Market, By Type, By Component, By Site, By Mode, By Current, By Application, By Industry, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global load bank market held a market value of USD 276.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 468.9 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The market volume was 10516 units in 2021, with a growth rate of 4.8% over the forecast period.



The modernization, renovation, and expansion of the electrical testing infrastructure will promote the expansion of the load bank market. To meet the need for electricity, a number of European countries are phasing out conventional power producing methods and constructing renewable power plants and battery storage. The battery systems are tested using the load banks. Thus, such moves will influence the market growth.



On the other hand, the mismanaged load bank know-how and the negative impacts owing to this testing impedes the market. Nonetheless, the rising construction of data centers is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Growth Influencers:

Aging power infrastructure in developed countries

For a steady and consistent electrical supply, the expansion of railways, metros, bullet trains, IT hubs, and commercial centres, among other structures, necessitates the employment of load bank tested devices and equipment. In all the aforementioned areas, the load banks are largely employed for testing and validation purposes. Such usage of aging power infrastructure in countries with largest market share fuels the growth rate of the load bank industry.

Increasing demand for energy across the globe

The need for electrical appliances has increased due to rapid urbanisation, and UPS systems have in turn driven up demand for the load banks needed for testing. Sales of load banks have expanded along with the number of power production facilities and transmission infrastructure. The load bank market has a huge potential for expansion on the underdeveloped and developing regions, with regions such as Latin America and Africa having significant potential.

Story continues

Segments Overview:

The global load bank market is segmented into type, component, site, mode, current, application, and industry.

By Type

Resistive Load Bank

Reactive Load Bank

Inductive Load Bank

Capacitive Load Bank

Resistive Reactive (Combined) Load Bank

The resistive load bank held the highest market share of more than 50% in 2021.

By Component

Radiator & Cooling System

Exhaust System

Control Panel

Circuit Breaker

Alternator

Diesel Engine

The control panel held the highest market share with largest CAGR of 6.7 % over the anticipated period.

By Site

Portable

Stationary

The portable segment is expected to reach USD 294.9 million by 2030.

By Mode

Automatic

Manual

The automatic segment held the highest market share of more than 70%.

By Current

AC

DC

The DC segment holds the highest market share close to 50%.

By Application

Manufacturing Testing

Generator Test Cells

Engine Test Cells

Field Testing & Exercise

Elimination of Wet Stacking

Battery and UPS system testing

Inverters

The battery and UPS system testing segment held the highest share of more than 30%. In addition to that, the manufacturing testing segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate of 6.8% over the forecast period.

By Industry

HVAC

Aerospace

Power Plant

Oil & Gas Others

The HVAC segment held the largest market share close to 28%.

Regional Overview

The global load bank market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The market based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific market for load bank is projected to hold the largest CAGR of 6.6% with a highest market share of more than 30%.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the major players is close to 40%. The prominent players operating in the global load bank market include Schneider Electric, Mosebach Manufacturing Company, Load Banks Direct, Simplex, Inc., Testek Inc., Crestchic Limited, Vanjen Group, Sephco Smartload Banks, Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd., SCOPE T&M Pvt. Ltd., Eagle Eye Power Solutions, Coudoint S.A.S., Power House Manufacturing Inc., Kaixiang Technology, Hubbell, Om Industries, Cannon Load Bank, Air+ Mak Industries, and others. Several players are involved in strategic alliances. For instance, in June 2021, Crestchic Loadbanks, expanded its facility by 60 percent, creating an additional 30 jobs. Moreover, Schneider Electric obtained 77% of their global revenue in 2020 through the energy management segment.

The global load bank market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global load bank market have been provided in this research report In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of load bank

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

Data Insights:

Power Supply Market Outlook

Power Supply - Generators & UPS

The global load bank market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global load bank market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of covid-19 on the global load bank market during the assessment period?

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global load bank market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global load bank market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global load bank market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global load bank market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global load bank market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Load Bank Market



Chapter 4. Global Load Bank Market Overview



Chapter 5. Global Load Bank Market, By Type



Chapter 6. Global Load Bank Market, By Component



Chapter 7. Global Load Bank Market, By Site



Chapter 8. Global Load Bank Market, By Mode



Chapter 9. Global Load Bank Market, By Current



Chapter 10. Global Load Bank Market, By Application



Chapter 11. Global Load Bank Market, By Industry



Chapter 12. Global Load Bank Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 13. North America Load Bank Market Analysis



Chapter 14. Europe Load Bank Market Analysis



Chapter 15. Asia Pacific Load Bank Market Analysis



Chapter 16. Middle East & Africa Load Bank Market Analysis



Chapter 17. South America Load Bank Market Analysis



Chapter 18. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, Measurement Methods and Business Strategy Outlook)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Schneider Electric

Mosebach Manufacturing Company

Load Banks Direct

Simplex, Inc.

Testek Inc.

Crestchic Limited

Vanjen Group

Sephco Smartload Banks

Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd.

SCOPE T&M Pvt. Ltd.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Coudoint S.A.S.

Power House Manufacturing Inc.

Kaixiang Technology

Hubbell

Om Industries

Cannon Load Bank

Air+ Mak Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c9zrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-load-bank-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-468-9-million-by-2030-at-a-6-2-cagr-301774425.html

SOURCE Research and Markets