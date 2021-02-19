Global Location Analytics Market Trajectory & Analytics - Global Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Analytics estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Location Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Alteryx, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Esri
Galigeo
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pitney Bowes, Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
TIBCO Software, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Location Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
TABLE 1: Location Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
TABLE 2: Location Analytics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 7: Indoor (Location Positioning) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 8: Indoor (Location Positioning) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 9: Outdoor (Location Positioning) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 10: Outdoor (Location Positioning) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 11: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 12: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
TABLE 13: Hosted (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
TABLE 14: Hosted (Deployment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country:2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
