Global Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Geo-Marketing Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global LBS and RTLS Market

Global LBS and RTLS Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Component (Platforms, Services, and Hardware), Location Type, Application (Tracking & Navigation, Marketing & Advertising), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher forecasts the global Location-Based Service (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2022 to USD 50.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.

By Application, the tracking and navigation segment to grow at the higher market size during the forecast period

The tracking and navigation application uses LBS and RTLS technologies for driver assistance, passenger information, and vehicle management. LBS is frequently included into auto navigation systems to help drivers and offer real-time traffic data. In order to give drivers real-time navigation support, Waze, a GPS navigation software app (owned by Google), crowdsources traffic and road information.

LBS and tracking methods are currently widely employed in logistic tracking and vehicle management. Applications that go beyond auto navigation and vehicle management have started to appear recently. For instance, applications to locate open on-street parking spaces, safety alerts, and multimodal have all been implemented.

By Vertical, the Retail segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

In order to manage retail apps and provide a better customer experience, LBS and RTLS are crucial. The adoption of LBS and RTLS platforms in the retail industry eliminates the need of conventional methods to analyse consumer purchasing patterns and provides a secure digital environment for interactions between buyers and sellers.

The retail industry is able to study client behaviour throughout the world and target the correct customers with the use of information produced by such apps. For instance, the use of LBS and RTUS technology has altered the way that customers shop thanks to social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These technologies make it simpler to identify user interest and extend the right products through advertisements or campaigns that motivate customers and enhance their buying-selling experience. LBS and RTLS help the retail vertical in numerous ways, including inventory, fraud detection, and pricing management. The growing adoption of eCommerce has driven the growth of LBS and RTLS platforms in this vertical.

Story continues

By Region, Europe is expected to grow at the second highest market share during the forecast period

Europe is a leading country in terms of R&D in the LBS and RTLS. A large number of individual customers and enterprises in Europe extensively use location-based and mapping services. Furthermore, some mobile operators in Europe use location analytics techniques and collect location-based data from subscribers, to strengthen the performance of their mobile networks and for internal marketing purposes.

Some of the major countries in Europe include France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and Russia. The LBS and RTLS market in Europe is projected to witness steady growth from 2019 to 2024. The rise in the adoption of RTLS-based platforms in this region can be attributed to the introduction of new technologies, such as UWB and Zigbee, that offer advanced features for use across various applications. Healthcare is one of the major application segments for RTLS platforms in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for UWB-Based Real-Time Location Systems

Rising Need for Geo-Marketing

Increasing Competitiveness

Growing Demand for Location-Based and Real-Time Systems and Services in Various Industries

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Data Security Concerns

Negative Feedback from End-users

Opportunities

Growing Use of BLE and UWB for Indoor Proximity Services

Rising Focus on IoT in Healthcare

Growing Use of 5G for Location-Based Services

Rising Demand for Real-Time Location Systems in Emerging Regions

Challenges

System Irreconcilability and Lack of Standardization

RTLS Supply Chain Hindrances

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $50.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 LBS and RTLS Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platforms

6.3 Services

6.3.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.3 Application Support and Maintenance

6.3.4 Consulting and Training

6.4 Hardware

7 LBS and RTLS Market, by Location Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Outdoor

7.3 Indoor

8 LBS and RTLS Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tracking and Navigation

8.3 Marketing and Advertising

8.4 Location-Based Social Networks

8.5 Location-Based Health Monitoring

8.6 Other Applications

9 LBS and RTLS Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation & Logistics

9.3 Retail

9.4 Government

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Tourism & Hospitality

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Media & Entertainment

9.9 Other Verticals

10 LBS and RTLS Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Airista Flow

Apple

Aruba Networks

Centrak

Cisco

Ericsson

Esri

GE Healthcare

Google

Here

Ibm

Identec Group

Infor

Kddi

Leantegra

Microsoft

Mysphera

Navigine

Ntt Docomo

Oracle

Qualcomm

Quuppa

Sewio Networks

Spime (Trimble)

Stanley Healthcare

Teldio

Teletracking Technologies

Tomtom

Ubisense

Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1rvyy-location?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



