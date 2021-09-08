U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Global Location Intelligence Market Report 2021: Advancements in Mapping, Positioning, and Analytics Driving Demand for Location Analytics

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Location Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study analyzes the competitive forces and Mega Trends that shape the location intelligence market today. These developments create new partnership ecosystems set to define how location intelligence is consumed in the future.

The research also helps end users understand evolving location intelligence trends as they consider investing in such capabilities. Additionally, this report guides market participants in outlining their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, target verticals, and new services offerings, in response to shifts in consumer needs.

The geographic perspective informs managerial decisions, improves efficiency, enhances customer experience, and empowers new services offerings.

While the location intelligence market emerged from the convergence of three distinct technology domains, mapping, positioning, and analytics, in the 1990s, it was only after the smartphone revolution of the late 2000s that the market witnessed the mainstream adoption of location intelligence applications.

The computing paradigm shift, driven by cloud services' growing popularity and forthcoming 5G services, is poised to steer the location intelligence market into a new growth phase.

This study defines location intelligence (also known as location-based services [LBS]) as a suite of hardware, software, and services that help organizations unearth geographic context from enterprise data by:

  • Acquiring and managing location data associated with assets, users, and customers,

  • Combining this data with those from other sources (internal and external) to enhance it, and

  • Performing spatial analysis on this data to yield contextual insights

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Location Intelligence Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Location Intelligence Sits at the Confluence of Three Technology Domains

  • Location Intelligence-Key Market Participants

  • Generalized Location Intelligence Value Chain

  • Competitive Insights-Key Participants

  • Location Intelligence Market Ecosystem

  • Location Intelligence-Key Application Areas

  • Location Intelligence-Application Areas and Subsegments

  • Location Intelligence-Enterprise Adoption Levels

  • Growth Drivers in the Location Intelligence Market

  • Growth Restraints in the Location Intelligence Market

  • Trend 1-Location Intelligence Business Models Pivoting from Standalone Products and Applications to Integrated Services Offerings

  • Trend 2-Major Cloud Services Providers Enhancing Core Offerings with Location Intelligence

  • Trend 3-High-Precision Positioning Becoming Essential and Accessible for Emerging Location Intelligence Use Cases

  • Trend 4-Increasingly AI-driven Mapping Services Shifting Competitive Dynamics of Mapping

  • Trend 5-Nascent Adoption Despite Vendors Positioning Location Intelligence Platforms as a Key Value-Add to Location Intelligence Solutions

  • The Way Forward-Enterprise Location Intelligence Strategy

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Verticalized Solutions for Core Segments

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions for Managing COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage Location Data Marketplaces to Acquire and/or Monetize Location Data and Assets

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Expand Positioning Services Portfolios for Higher Accuracy and Coverage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7pf2l

