Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market to Reach 20. 9 Thousand Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems estimated at 19. 6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 20.

New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957282/?utm_source=GNW

9 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.8% CAGR and reach 14.2 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR



The Locomotive Front Lighting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.8 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amglo Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company

Osram Sylvania

Railhead Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957282/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Locomotive Front Lighting System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Diesel (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Diesel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in Units

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Diesel (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Electric (Application) Worldwide Sales in Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Electric (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Electric (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Locomotive Front Lighting System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in Units for

2012-2019



Table 12: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Locomotive Front Lighting Systems in Units by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 18: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Review in

China in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Locomotive Front Lighting System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:

2020-2027



Table 26: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by Application for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic

Market Review in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Retrospect in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Review in

Italy in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Locomotive Front Lighting Systems in Units by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in Units for 2012-2019



Table 45: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:

2020-2027



Table 47: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Units by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Historic Market Review in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

in Retrospect in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Application for the Period 2018-2027



Table 62: South Korean Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Historic Market Analysis in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems in Units by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems Market in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027



Table 68: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Latin

America in Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Review in

Latin America in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:

2020-2027



Table 74: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic

Market Review in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Retrospect in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Units for

2012-2019



Table 84: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Locomotive

Front Lighting Systems in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in

Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in Units by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by Application for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Locomotive Front Lighting Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Units by Application for the Period 2018-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems Historic Market Analysis in Units by Application:

2012-2019



Table 102: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Locomotive Front Lighting

Systems Market in Retrospect in Units by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in Units for 2012-2019



Table 108: Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957282/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



