Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Industry

Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market to Reach 20. 9 Thousand Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems estimated at 19. 6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 20.

New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957282/?utm_source=GNW
9 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.8% CAGR and reach 14.2 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR

The Locomotive Front Lighting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.8 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amglo Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Osram Sylvania

  • Railhead Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957282/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • Lilly says CFO resigns after investigation into inappropriate relationship

    The drugmaker said it immediately hired external counsel to conduct an independent probe after it was made aware of the allegations. The investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Smiley and certain Lilly employees. Lilly said the behavior exhibited poor judgment by Smiley.

  • Only one US stock has done better than Amazon in the Jeff Bezos era

    With Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon.com, let’s reflect on the company’s performance under his management. A $1,000 investment in Amazon’s stock at its IPO on May 15, 1997, would be worth $2.2 million today. A $1,000 investment in Hansen’s Natural Corp—what Monster was called in 1997—would be worth $3.9 million.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Earnings Surprise, EV Investment?

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

    Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks. Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade. "My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the U.S. billionaire investor.

  • 10 tax deductions you can't claim this year

    Many popular write-offs have disappeared thanks to changes in the tax code.

  • Marijuana Stocks Surge As Canopy Growth Sees Path To Profits, Tilray Scores U.K. Medical Marijuana Deal

    Canopy Growth reported a big Q3 loss but sees profits in a year. Tilray got a U.K. medical marijuana deal. Canopy Growth stock rose, Tilray leapt.

  • Tesla's $1.5B Bitcoin Investment 'A Sign Of Desperation' From Elon Musk, Says Analyst

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) is a sign that the automaker has “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital, according to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson. The Tesla Analyst: Johnson kept his Sell rating on Tesla’s stock and maintained his price target of $67 on the stock. The Tesla Thesis: Johnson, a long-term Tesla bear, came down heavily on the Elon Musk-led company for its .5 billion dollar investment in BTC. “TSLA took a large chunk of the cash (i.e., $1.5bn, or ~12.2% of the ~$12bn in equity raised in three offerings in 2020) generated from three secondary equity offerings in 2020, and invested it in a highly volatile and allegedly manipulated crypto currency,” wrote Johnson. The analyst said the company had run out of viable internal uses of capital as it did not invest it in research and development or capital expenditure. As per Johnson, the Bitcoin news was released at a time when the company is facing “negative business developments” and is a distraction. The GLJ Research note pointed to declining car sales in China, quality control issues, delay in the German factory, and the inability to obtain the full $1.2 billion in subsidies in that country as the negative factors. The analyst said in his view BTC is an “environmental disaster” as it consumers as much power as the entire country of Switzerland. GLJ noted the potential regulatory pitfalls of the Bitcoin purchase, which they admitted were unlikely. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” said the analyst — adding that even if Tesla were to sell its BTC holdings today, it would pocket up to $200 million in profits “that fall 100% to the bottom line, offsetting any losses in its core business of selling cars.” Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $863.42 on Monday and fell 0.56% in the after-hours session. Read Next: What Do The Pros Think About Tesla's Bitcoin Investment? Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin At 0,000 Before The Year Is Out, Says NovogratzBitcoin May Have Shot Past ,000 But Tesla Euphoria Has Hit Smaller Altcoins Even Harder© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Zomedica stock tumbles on heavy volume after public stock offering upsized 7-fold 'due to demand'

    Shares of Zomedica Corp. tumbled 17.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the veterinary health company's common stock offering, that was upsized by nearly seven-fold, priced at a deep discount. Trading volume of 40.1 million shares made Zomedica's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open. The company said overnight that the sole book-running manager for the offering, H.C. Wainwrite & Co. agreed to increase the size of the public offering "due to demand" to 91.3 million shares at a price of $1.90 to raise $173.5 million. The offering represented 16.2% of the 564.1 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 11, while the offering price was 29.6% below Monday's closing price of $2.70. Originally late Monday, Zomedica had announced an offering of 13.16 million shares to raise $25.0 million. Zomedica's upsized offering comes after the stock skyrocketed 1,070.9% year to date through Monday, compared with the S&P 500's 4.3% gain over the same time.

  • 24 bank stocks with dividends of at least 3.57%, three times what 10-year Treasurys pay

    Banks have "come full circle" through the pandemic, according to Christopher Marinac from Janney Montgomery Scott.

  • Dow Falls 125 Points, As Bitcoin Tops $48,000; Baidu Soars On Autonomous Driving News

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points Tuesday, as Bitcoin topped $48,000. Tech titan Nvidia is in buy range past a new buy point.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Report?

    Shopify stock has benefited from retailers flocking online amid the coronavirus crisis, fueling big earnings growth. But is SHOP stock a good buy now?

  • Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin investment is already up 37% as regulatory scrutiny ratchets up

    Tesla is "in the money" on its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment, but it faces additional regulatory scrutiny as it blazes yet another trail.

  • Heat Biologics stock more than doubles after 'positive' trial data of its lung cancer treatment

    Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. more than doubled in very active trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company focused on modulating the immune system reported "positive" interim data from a Phase 2 trial of its lung cancer treatment. The stock soared 115% toward a seven-month high ahead of the open on volume of 15.1 million shares, which compares with the full-day average of 1.4 million shares over the past 30 days. The company said a trial of its HS-110, in combination with Britol-Myers Squibb Co.'s OPDIVO in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). showed "substantial" survival benefit, with a median progression free survival of 1.8 months and a median overall survival of 24.6 months. "Our data suggests that addition of HS-110 to a checkpoint inhibitor has the potential to improve survival benefit for checkpoint inhibitor naïve NSCLC patients," the company said. The stock has rallied 16.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has advanced 25.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.

  • Corsair Gaming Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Sets Higher Target For 2021

    Video game hardware and peripherals maker Corsair Gaming on Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and guided analysts higher for 2021. CRSR stock rose.

  • Hyzon Agrees to a Merger. There Will Be a New Hydrogen-Technology Stock to Challenge Nikola.

    Fuel-cell maker Hyzon Motors agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus.

  • Should GE Try To Acquire FuelCell Or Plug Power In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors on whether General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) should acquire a clean energy manufacturing company: Over the next year, should GE buy FuelCell or Plug Power? Buy FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL)? Buy Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG)? Buy Neither? About GE General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others. After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy. The Boston-based conglomerate’s market cap comes in at nearly $100 billion, more than double FuelCell ($7.7 billion) and Plug Power’s ($32.7 billion) market caps combined. See Also: How To Buy GE Stock Sentiment was extremely tight for this study. Our survey revealed 39% think GE should complete an M&A deal with FuelCell in 2021. FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. Meanwhile, 43% believe GE would be better served acquiring Plug Power by the end of the year. Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. Plug Power garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles. Only 18% thought GE should not acquire either clean energy manufacturing company in 2021. Buy FuelCell 39.40% Buy Plug Power 42.70% Buy Neither 17.90% This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Marathon Patent, Riot, Westport Fuel and Clean Energy Are MovingTesla's Rumored ,000 Model 2 For China Could Be Unveiled In Late 2021: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now?

  • Child Tax Credit: Here’s how the Democrats’ $3,600-per-child plan would work

    The overhaul would expand the Child Tax Credit to up to $3,600 for children up to 6 years old, or $3,000 for children up to age 17.