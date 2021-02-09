Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Industry
Global Locomotive Front Lighting Systems Market to Reach 20. 9 Thousand Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Locomotive Front Lighting Systems estimated at 19. 6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 20.
9 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.8% CAGR and reach 14.2 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR
The Locomotive Front Lighting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 3.8 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Amglo Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.
General Electric Company
Osram Sylvania
Railhead Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Locomotive Front Lighting System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
