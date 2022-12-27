Global Locomotive Pantographs Market is Predicted to be Valued at US$ 712.5 Bn by 2033, & to Grow at 4.8% During the Forecast Period 2033-33 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

India to Emerge as the Most Lucrative Market for Global Locomotive Pantographs Manufacturers. China is projected to experience a higher growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast years. US accounts for the largest revenue share of the locomotive pantographs market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the net worth of the total sales of locomotive pantographs in 2023 is estimated to be around US$ 445.8 Bn. This locomotive pantograph market research report covers the most recent market trends, innovations, and technologies for locomotives. It estimates that there would be a total demand for locomotive pantographs of US$ 712.5 Bn in 2033. This value is projected to to record a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.



In emerging nations, the volume of cargo that needs to be handled is rapidly growing as a result of the expanding transportation industry. So, throughout the projected period, Asia-Pacific and African countries may see a considerable increase in the adoption of locomotive pantographs.

In the meantime, push-pull operations, where the trains have engines on both ends, have become common in the logistics industry globally. In these sectors, electric locomotives are chosen because they offer superior performance, economical operating expenses, lesser energy expense, and lower emissions.

Key Takeaways from the Global Locomotive Pantographs Market Analysis Report

As per the survey report, the United States is the leading locomotive pantograph market that makes up 19.2% of the global market share.

In the European region, Germany is the leading market with sufficient growth opportunities for the future. As per the global locomotive pantograph statistics report, this contributes up to nearly 4.6% of the revenue generated globally.

As per this market report, the United Kingdom is the second-largest regional market for locomotive pantographs in Europe. Further, the UK market is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 3.8% against other European countries.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is the leading economy and holds 5.2% of the global locomotive pantograph industry share.

In terms of growth rate, India is the fastest-growing economy in the production and adoption of locomotive pantographs in the world. Domestic railway infrastructure development activities along with improving export facilities are poised to grow the market at a rate of 4.5% through 2033.

China's locomotive pantograph industry is projected to grow at a rate of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033 and is estimated to play a significant role in global market trends. The major factor driving the market in China is its huge export potential to South East Asian and other countries.

In the Asia Pacific region, Australia is a major contributor to the global locomotive pantographs market too. The overall share of this country with a vast railway network is estimated to be around 1.3% of the revenue generated globally.



Global Locomotive Pantographs Market to Get Further Consolidated

Some of the top manufacturers of the locomotive pantographs are TransTech, Schunk Bahn- und Industrietechnik GmbH, Hunan Zhongtong Electric Co Ltd, Morgan Korea Co Ltd, Stemmann-Technik GmbH, Toyo Denki Seizo KK, Yujin Machinery Ltd, GandZ Enterprises Ltd., Austbreck Pty Ltd., Flexicon Ltd., Solution Technology Limited, Alstom, Siemens Mobility, KONI, Hitachi, Ltd., CRRC, and Bombardier Transportation among others.

Due to the high capital and technological requirements, the global locomotive pantograph market is fragmented and has few leading participants. By purchasing other regional participants or by developing strategic relationships with other players these locomotive pantograph market key players have further consolidated the market. However, some industries have adopted the method of introducing new and cutting-edge equipment and components as their primary growth strategy.

Key Segments

By Arm Type:

Single Arm Pantograph

Double Arm Pantograph

By Shape:

Diamond Shape (For DC rakes)

Bow Type (For both AC & DC)

By Train Type:

High Speed Train

Mainline Train

Freight Train

Metro Train

Others



