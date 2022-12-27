U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Global Locomotive Pantographs Market is Predicted to be Valued at US$ 712.5 Bn by 2033, & to Grow at 4.8% During the Forecast Period 2033-33 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

India to Emerge as the Most Lucrative Market for Global Locomotive Pantographs Manufacturers. China is projected to experience a higher growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast years. US accounts for the largest revenue share of the locomotive pantographs market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI, the net worth of the total sales of locomotive pantographs in 2023 is estimated to be around US$ 445.8 Bn. This locomotive pantograph market research report covers the most recent market trends, innovations, and technologies for locomotives. It estimates that there would be a total demand for locomotive pantographs of US$ 712.5 Bn in 2033. This value is projected to to record a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

In emerging nations, the volume of cargo that needs to be handled is rapidly growing as a result of the expanding transportation industry. So, throughout the projected period, Asia-Pacific and African countries may see a considerable increase in the adoption of locomotive pantographs.

In the meantime, push-pull operations, where the trains have engines on both ends, have become common in the logistics industry globally. In these sectors, electric locomotives are chosen because they offer superior performance, economical operating expenses, lesser energy expense, and lower emissions.

Get 30% Discount Before it's Gone

Key Takeaways from the Global Locomotive Pantographs Market Analysis Report

  • As per the survey report, the United States is the leading locomotive pantograph market that makes up 19.2% of the global market share.

  • In the European region, Germany is the leading market with sufficient growth opportunities for the future. As per the global locomotive pantograph statistics report, this contributes up to nearly 4.6% of the revenue generated globally.

  • As per this market report, the United Kingdom is the second-largest regional market for locomotive pantographs in Europe. Further, the UK market is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 3.8% against other European countries.

  • In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is the leading economy and holds 5.2% of the global locomotive pantograph industry share.

  • In terms of growth rate, India is the fastest-growing economy in the production and adoption of locomotive pantographs in the world. Domestic railway infrastructure development activities along with improving export facilities are poised to grow the market at a rate of 4.5% through 2033.

  • China's locomotive pantograph industry is projected to grow at a rate of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033 and is estimated to play a significant role in global market trends. The major factor driving the market in China is its huge export potential to South East Asian and other countries.

  • In the Asia Pacific region, Australia is a major contributor to the global locomotive pantographs market too. The overall share of this country with a vast railway network is estimated to be around 1.3% of the revenue generated globally.



Global Locomotive Pantographs Market to Get Further Consolidated

Some of the top manufacturers of the locomotive pantographs are TransTech, Schunk Bahn- und Industrietechnik GmbH, Hunan Zhongtong Electric Co Ltd, Morgan Korea Co Ltd, Stemmann-Technik GmbH, Toyo Denki Seizo KK, Yujin Machinery Ltd, GandZ Enterprises Ltd., Austbreck Pty Ltd., Flexicon Ltd., Solution Technology Limited, Alstom, Siemens Mobility, KONI, Hitachi, Ltd., CRRC, and Bombardier Transportation among others.

Due to the high capital and technological requirements, the global locomotive pantograph market is fragmented and has few leading participants. By purchasing other regional participants or by developing strategic relationships with other players these locomotive pantograph market key players have further consolidated the market. However, some industries have adopted the method of introducing new and cutting-edge equipment and components as their primary growth strategy.

Key Segments

By Arm Type:

  • Single Arm Pantograph

  • Double Arm Pantograph

By Shape:

  • Diamond Shape (For DC rakes)

  • Bow Type (For both AC & DC)

By Train Type:

  • High Speed Train

  • Mainline Train

  • Freight Train

  • Metro Train

  • Others



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis



Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Automotive Landscape

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Share : is expected to expand from US$ 782.4 million in 2023 to US$ 13,962.9 million by 2033. With the lower demand rate of 22.8% during 2018-2022, the market had a worth of US$ 584.3 million in 2022.

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Growth : is likely to be worth US$ 43,795.7 Mn by 2033, up from US$ 6,145.1 Mn in 2023.

Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) Market Demand : is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecasted period. According to projections, the market is likely to be worth US$ 11,102.5 Mn by 2033, up from US$ 1,901.1 Mn in 2023.

Electric Vehicle Reducer Market Outlook : is expected to increase at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. The Electric Vehicle Reducer market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1,974.7 Mn in 2023 to US$ 20,884.9 Mn in 2033.

Truck Mounted Knuckle Boom Cranes Market Size : is expected to grow from US$ 827.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1,365.0 Mn by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 5.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period between 2022 and 2032. 

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


