Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market Report 2023: Upsurge in Demand for Transportation Management Systems Software Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Solutions (Cargo, ERP, Inbound Logistics), Deployment Mode - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market size was estimated at USD 74.09 billion in 2022, USD 80.59 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% to reach USD 150.42 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on the Continued Supply of Essential Commodities

Rising Need of Logistic & Supply Chain Management Solutions Among Enterprises

Development of Industrial-Grade Digital Technology

Restraints

High Cost Associated With the Implementation and Maintenance of Scm Solution

Opportunities

Upsurge in Demand for Transportation Management Systems Software

Integration of Blockchain Technology in Scm Software

Challenges

Increasing Security & Privacy Concerns

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Story continues

Based on Component, the market is studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Barcode, Barcode Scanners, and RFID Tags and Readers.

Based on Solutions, the market is studied across Cargo, ERP, Inbound Logistics, Labor Management, Less Than Truckload, Outbound Logistic, Transportation, and Warehouse Management.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is studied across Cloud and On-premises.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3.1. Barcode

6.3.2. Barcode Scanners

6.3.3. RFID Tags and Readers

6.3. Services

6.4. Software



7. Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market, by Solutions

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cargo

7.3. ERP

7.4. Inbound Logistics

7.5. Labor Management

7.6. Less Than Truckload

7.7. Outbound Logistic

7.8. Transportation

7.9. Warehouse Management



8. Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cloud

8.3. On-premises



9. Americas Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market



10. Asia-Pacific Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Logistic & Supply Chain Systems Market

12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Blue Yonder, Inc.

BluJay by e2open, LLC

Coupa Software Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

GEP

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

JAGGAER, LLC

Kinaxis Inc.

Korber Supply Chain GmbH

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

OM Partners N.V.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b09hx5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-logistic--supply-chain-systems-market-report-2023-upsurge-in-demand-for-transportation-management-systems-software-presents-opportunities-301817074.html

SOURCE Research and Markets