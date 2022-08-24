Global Logistics Automation Market to Reach $121.27 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 58.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$121.27 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.87% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Logistics automation relies on the utilization of computer software or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. It assists in minimizing manual data entry errors and improving customer services by using features like auto pick-up, real-time freight tracking, proper insurance, and automatic notifications. It also aids in reducing the workforce required for processing tasks like sorting, weighting, barcoding, counting, picking, and packing. Moreover, as it is scalable, speedy, and accurate, its demand is rising across the globe.



Logistics Automation Market Trends

Presently, e-commerce platforms worldwide are gaining immense popularity on account of the increasing sales of smartphones and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connections. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the number of warehouses and a consequent increase in investments for warehouse automation. This can be accredited to the surging need for efficient warehousing and inventory management and reducing the cost of labor, which is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, leading market players are introducing warehouse robots to eliminate the need for manual involvement in a variety of activities, such as warehousing and material handling, by automating laborious and dangerous tasks and ensuring the safety of the workforce. They are also automating logistics with advanced technologies, such as global positioning systems (GPS), artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and real-time tracking for streamlining businesses.

Story continues

Other major factors, including the development of autonomous heavy-duty freight vehicles and flying drones for performing numerous intralogistics processes within the warehouse and storage facilities and their expanding applications in retail, automotive, and food and beverage (F&B) industries, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global logistics automation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, function, enterprise size and industry vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automated Sorting Systems

De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems

Conveyor Systems

Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

Order Picking

Software

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

Services

Value Added Services

Maintenance

Breakup by Function:

Warehouse and Storage Management

Transportation Management

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Retail and E-Commerce

3PL

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas and Energy

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Logistics Automation Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Function



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size



9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic (Kion Group AG)

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux S.A.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hg3mx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-logistics-automation-market-to-reach-121-27-billion-by-2027--301611524.html

SOURCE Research and Markets