Global Long Read Sequencing Market Is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic disorders and several initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects drive the growth of the global long read sequencing market. Based on application, the research applications segment contributed the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Long Read Sequencing Market was estimated at $603.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $4.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Report (322 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14790



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 USD 4.5 Billion CAGR 22.3% No. of Pages in Report 322 Segments Covered Application, Techniques, Product, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders Initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects Opportunities Rise in utilization of sequence analysis methodologies Surge in demand for genome mapping program

Covid-19 scenario-

Disrupted supply chains, restricted sales operations, and distorted marketing efforts hindered the shipping and delivery of products to customers. Consequently, many companies experienced a sharp decline in the sales of their sequencing consumables and instrument services, especially during the initial period, thus impacting the global long road sequencing market negatively.

However, as the countries eased restrictions gradually, the market for long read sequencing got back on track at a quick pace.

Story continues

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14790?reqfor=covid



The global long read sequencing market is analyzed across application, techniques, product, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the research applications segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global long read sequencing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The clinical applications segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the consumables segment held around half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in instruments and services.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The academic and government research institutes segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.5% throughout the forecast period.

Purchase Inquire:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14790



Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global long read sequencing market report include BaseClear BV, Grandomics, Cantata Bio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., The Genome Transcription Facility of Bordeaux, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MicrobesNG, Novogene, Illumina, Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Inc., St Vincent's Hospital Australia, Takara Holdings Inc., Future Genomics Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Element Biosciences. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):





Vaccines Market by Technology Type (Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, and Other Indications), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2031

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product Type (Parenteral Containers, Plastic Bottles, Blister Packaging, Closures, Specialty Bags, Labels, and Others), Material (Glass, Aluminum Foils, Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, Others), by Component (Devices, Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural) and Application, (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Tissue Engineering, Neurological Disorders, and Drug Delivery Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/



