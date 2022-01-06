Global Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Product, Workflow, Application, End-user and Region
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Workflow, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Long Read Sequencing Market size was estimated at USD 931.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,165.48 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.41% to reach USD 3,626.48 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Long Read Sequencing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market, including 10x Genomics, Inc., BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Dovetail Genomics, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Future Genomics Technologies B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Illumina, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keygene N.V., Longas Technologies, MicrobesNG, MyJoVE Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Sage Science, Inc., Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc., TATAA Biocenter, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Long Read Sequencing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of genetic disorder globally
5.1.1.2. Surge in awareness coupled with demand for personalized medicine
5.1.1.3. Increasing application in clinical sequencing and analysis
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Need for higher volumes of input sample for analysis and throughput compared to short read sequencing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising advancement in third-generation long read sequencing techniques
5.1.3.2. Extensive spending on research and development in sequencing
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Relatively high cost and technical challenges in the process of long read sequencing
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Nanopore Sequencing
6.3. Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
7. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.3. Instruments
7.4. Services
8. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Data Analysis
8.3. Pre-sequencing
8.4. Sequencing
9. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cancer
9.3. Identification & Fine Mapping Of Structural Variation
9.4. Pseudogene Discrimination
9.5. Reproductive Genomics
9.6. Resolving Allele Phasing
9.7. Tandem Repeat Sequencing
9.8. Viral & Microbial Sequencing
10. Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-user
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academic Research
10.3. Clinical Research
10.4. Hospitals & Clinics
10.5. Pharma & Biotech Entities
11. Americas Long Read Sequencing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Long Read Sequencing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
15.2. BaseClear B.V.
15.3. Bionano Genomics, Inc.
15.4. Dovetail Genomics, LLC
15.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
15.6. Future Genomics Technologies B.V.
15.7. Honeywell International Inc.
15.8. Illumina, Inc.
15.9. Intel Corporation
15.10. Keygene N.V.
15.11. Longas Technologies
15.12. MicrobesNG
15.13. MyJoVE Corporation
15.14. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
15.15. PerkinElmer Inc.
15.16. Quantapore, Inc.
15.17. Sage Science, Inc.
15.18. Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.
15.19. TATAA Biocenter
15.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16. Appendix
