U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,709.28
    +8.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,341.58
    -65.53 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.06
    +28.89 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.66
    +5.66 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    +2.01 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7580
    -0.3720 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,945.68
    -3,577.93 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.01
    -9.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.95
    -74.92 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Global Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Product, Workflow, Application, End-user and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Workflow, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The Global Long Read Sequencing Market size was estimated at USD 931.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,165.48 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.41% to reach USD 3,626.48 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Long Read Sequencing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market, including 10x Genomics, Inc., BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Dovetail Genomics, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Future Genomics Technologies B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Illumina, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keygene N.V., Longas Technologies, MicrobesNG, MyJoVE Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Sage Science, Inc., Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc., TATAA Biocenter, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Long Read Sequencing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of genetic disorder globally
5.1.1.2. Surge in awareness coupled with demand for personalized medicine
5.1.1.3. Increasing application in clinical sequencing and analysis
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Need for higher volumes of input sample for analysis and throughput compared to short read sequencing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising advancement in third-generation long read sequencing techniques
5.1.3.2. Extensive spending on research and development in sequencing
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Relatively high cost and technical challenges in the process of long read sequencing
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Nanopore Sequencing
6.3. Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

7. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.3. Instruments
7.4. Services

8. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Data Analysis
8.3. Pre-sequencing
8.4. Sequencing

9. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cancer
9.3. Identification & Fine Mapping Of Structural Variation
9.4. Pseudogene Discrimination
9.5. Reproductive Genomics
9.6. Resolving Allele Phasing
9.7. Tandem Repeat Sequencing
9.8. Viral & Microbial Sequencing

10. Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-user
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academic Research
10.3. Clinical Research
10.4. Hospitals & Clinics
10.5. Pharma & Biotech Entities

11. Americas Long Read Sequencing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Long Read Sequencing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
15.2. BaseClear B.V.
15.3. Bionano Genomics, Inc.
15.4. Dovetail Genomics, LLC
15.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
15.6. Future Genomics Technologies B.V.
15.7. Honeywell International Inc.
15.8. Illumina, Inc.
15.9. Intel Corporation
15.10. Keygene N.V.
15.11. Longas Technologies
15.12. MicrobesNG
15.13. MyJoVE Corporation
15.14. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
15.15. PerkinElmer Inc.
15.16. Quantapore, Inc.
15.17. Sage Science, Inc.
15.18. Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.
15.19. TATAA Biocenter
15.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhdkxy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-long-read-sequencing-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-technology-product-workflow-application-end-user-and-region-301455466.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with high yields. To skip our analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to a report published by Global X, between 1960 to 2017, stocks paying high dividends outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of […]

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • Beat GameStop and AMC With This Explosive Growth Stock

    With volatility reigning supreme for this company's stock, posting 52-week highs of $401 and lows of $39, a purchase at today's prices could bring more significant returns than beloved meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop over the long term. Seemingly caught up in the wake of the broader technology growth stock sell-off, the company's shares have quickly become an appealing investment proposition. Although Upstart's reliance upon Cross River Bank (CRB) for 63% of its revenue as of year-end 2020 may still fuel investor concern, the company has said that the number of banking partners using its AI technology had risen from 10 to 31 as of the third quarter of 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.

  • Why Marqeta, DLocal, and StoneCo Took a Header Today

    Fast-growing technology stocks were sharply lower today following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. Indications point to the central bank raising interest rates and trimming its balance sheet to try to fight inflation early this year. As a reminder, higher interest rates lower the value of future cash flows, which in turn lowers the short-term value of a stock.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f