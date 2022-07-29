U.S. markets closed

Global Lottery Market to Record 11.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Increasing Penetration of Online Lottery -Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lottery market report is segmented by Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries), Platform - ( Offline and Online ), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The lottery market size is expected to increase by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate to a CAGR of 9.24 % as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the global lottery market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the lottery market during the forecast period.

For more information on the parent market analysis - Request a sample now!

Global Lottery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global lottery market research report extensively covers lottery market segmentation by:

  • Type - Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries

  • Platform - Offline and Online

  • Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Revenue Generating Segment - The lottery market share growth in the terminal-based games segment will be significant for revenue generation. One of the major reasons for the growth of this segment is the growing popularity of casinos and anxiety among users to gain profits from lotteries. Furthermore, the prize money awarded in terminal-based games is significantly more than that of the other types of lotteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is further expected to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis - 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key region for the lottery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Global Lottery Market: Major Growth Drivers
The lottery market reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

  • Increasing penetration of online lottery

  • The growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability

  • Adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion

  • For elaborated information on the drivers along with the market challenges - Click Now!

Global Lottery Market: Vendor Analysis

The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market. The lottery market vendors are - Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club among others.

  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - The company offers lottery services such as national lottery games, retail and digital.

  • To know about all vendor offerings - Request a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Global Lottery Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Global Lottery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Global Lottery Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports -

  • The online lottery market share in China is expected to increase by USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.

  • The slot machine market share is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%.

Global Lottery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 228.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Italy, France, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 11.4 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.5 Florida Lottery

  • 11.6 International Game Technology plc

  • 11.7 INTRALOT SA

  • 11.8 Lotto NZ

  • 11.9 New York State Gaming Commission

  • 11.10 Scientific Games Corp.

  • 11.11 The California State Lottery

  • 11.12 The Hong Kong Jockey Club

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lottery-market-to-record-11-11-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-increasing-penetration-of-online-lottery--technavio-301594468.html

SOURCE Technavio

