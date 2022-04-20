Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026
Market prospects for loudspeakers closely follow consumer sentiments and confidence, disposable personal income levels, household debt levels, personal spending patterns especially on durable goods including entertainment products and penetration home audio equipment such as DVD/Blu-Ray players, MP3 players, Home Theater Systems, and PC media centers. Future growth in the market is poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music and the ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities. Portable speakers and soundbars will magnetize growth, given their primary advantage of high quality sound in a small form factor. Continuous investments in product R&D efforts by manufacturers will also help sustain growth by acting as a catalyst for value added innovation in feature and performance improvement.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Loudspeakers market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With the rise of digital music, streaming has outpaced CD to become the dominant format. While physical music sales steadily declined between with the advent of MP3 and file sharing, on the other hand, digital music sales witnessed exponential growth. The digital format facilitates the creation of new business models such as the widespread adoption of music streaming services.
The need to wirelessly beam streamed music into every room in a home is driving demand for wireless speakers. Wireless speakers are the fallout of the massive rise of digital music and the resulting collection of music on hand-held devices which brought portability into the spotlight as a vital need. Portable speakers, smart speakers, and soundbars are poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music. The ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities is also expected to boost further growth prospects.
Subwoofer Speakers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Subwoofer Speakers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$654.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$957.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Loudspeakers: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for
Wireless Speakers
Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives
Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music
from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming
Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
Competition
Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019
Recent Market Activity
Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high
Quality Loud Speakers
Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie
Theaters
Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market
Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects
Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music
Listener Numbers
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for
Video, Audio and Others
Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers
Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in
Speaker Systems
Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems
Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers &
Microphones for Audio Output
AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker
Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity
Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to
Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices
Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand
for Quality Systems
Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction
Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence
Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers
Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers
HVT Technology Gains Attention
Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and
Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home
Entertainment
Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for
Standalone Subwoofers
In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest
Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers
Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers
New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for
Soundbars
Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010,
2015 , 2020 & 2025
Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone
Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers
Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit
Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for Music
Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in Select
Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019
Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers: Global
Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2020, and 2021
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards
Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers
Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of
Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and
2018
Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the
Market
Counterfeit Products
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Declining Margins
Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition
Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview
A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers
Types of Loudspeakers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW
