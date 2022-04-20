U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.29
    +19.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,295.28
    +384.08 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,544.96
    -74.69 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.67
    +17.91 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.60
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    -0.0750 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3052
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7390
    -1.1750 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.67
    +114.83 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.10
    -1.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loudspeakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

Market prospects for loudspeakers closely follow consumer sentiments and confidence, disposable personal income levels, household debt levels, personal spending patterns especially on durable goods including entertainment products and penetration home audio equipment such as DVD/Blu-Ray players, MP3 players, Home Theater Systems, and PC media centers. Future growth in the market is poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music and the ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities. Portable speakers and soundbars will magnetize growth, given their primary advantage of high quality sound in a small form factor. Continuous investments in product R&D efforts by manufacturers will also help sustain growth by acting as a catalyst for value added innovation in feature and performance improvement.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Loudspeakers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With the rise of digital music, streaming has outpaced CD to become the dominant format. While physical music sales steadily declined between with the advent of MP3 and file sharing, on the other hand, digital music sales witnessed exponential growth. The digital format facilitates the creation of new business models such as the widespread adoption of music streaming services.

The need to wirelessly beam streamed music into every room in a home is driving demand for wireless speakers. Wireless speakers are the fallout of the massive rise of digital music and the resulting collection of music on hand-held devices which brought portability into the spotlight as a vital need. Portable speakers, smart speakers, and soundbars are poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music. The ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities is also expected to boost further growth prospects.

Subwoofer Speakers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Subwoofer Speakers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$654.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$957.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 306 Featured) -

  • Altec Lansing, LLC

  • Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • B&W Group Ltd.

  • Bang & Olufsen

  • Bose Corporation

  • Boston Acoustics, Inc.

  • Cambridge SoundWorks

  • Creative Technology Ltd.

  • DEI Holdings Inc.

  • DEI Holdings Inc.

  • Focus Audio, Inc.

  • German Physiks

  • Harbeth Audio Ltd.

  • Harman International Industries, Inc.

  • Jean-Marie Reynaud

  • Klipsch Group, Inc.

  • Nortek Inc.

  • Polk Audio

  • QLN AB

  • Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd.

  • Sonance, Inc.

  • Sonos. Inc.

  • SpeakerCraft, Inc.

  • Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.

  • VOXX International Corporation

  • Yamaha Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Loudspeakers: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for
Wireless Speakers
Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives
Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music
from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming
Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
Competition
Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019
Recent Market Activity
Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Altec Lansing, LLC (USA)
Bowers & Wilkins Group Limited (UK)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Boston Acoustics, Inc. (USA)
Cambridge SoundWorks (USA)
Creative Technology, Inc. (USA)
Definitive Technology (USA)
DEI Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Sound United (USA)
Polk Audio (USA)
Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)
Bang & Olufsen (Denmark)
KLH Audio (USA)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Philips North America Corporation (USA)
SpeakerCraft (USA)
Sonance (USA)
Sonos Inc., (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
VIZIO Inc. (USA)
VOXX International Corporation (USA)
Klipsch Group, Inc. (USA)
Yamaha Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high
Quality Loud Speakers
Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie
Theaters
Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market
Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects
Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music
Listener Numbers
Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for
Video, Audio and Others
Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers
Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in
Speaker Systems
Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems
Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers &
Microphones for Audio Output
AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker
Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity
Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to
Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices
Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand
for Quality Systems
Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction
Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence
Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers
Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers
HVT Technology Gains Attention
Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and
Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home
Entertainment
Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for
Standalone Subwoofers
In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest
Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers
Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers
New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for
Soundbars
Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010,
2015 , 2020 & 2025
Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone
Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers
Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit
Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for Music
Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in Select
Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019
Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers: Global
Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2020, and 2021
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Living Standards
Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers
Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of
Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and
2018
Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the
Market
Counterfeit Products
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Declining Margins
Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition
Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview
A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers
Types of Loudspeakers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soundbars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Soundbars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Soundbars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite/Subwoofer
Speakers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subwoofer Speakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Subwoofer Speakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Subwoofer Speakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Speakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Outdoor Speakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Speakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Wall Speakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for In-Wall Speakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Wall Speakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Demand for Soundbars and Wireless Speakers on Rise
Competition
Distribuition Scenario
Loudspeaker Market in the United States (2019): Percentage
Market Share Breakdown of Leading Retailing Outlets
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Slim Designed Micro Speakers Gain Demand
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,
Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,
Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
India Witnesses Strong Demand Wireless Speakers
Table 70: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,
Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Loudspeakers
by Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,
Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Loudspeakers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers,
Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Loudspeakers by Product Segment - Soundbars,
Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor
Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Loudspeakers by Product
Segment - Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer
Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Loudspeakers by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers,
Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers and Other Product Segments

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151462/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Subscriber shock wipes $50bn off Netflix's value as users face deluge of adverts

    Netflix users face being bombarded with adverts as the streaming giant plots a low-cost subscription model after an exodus of customers sparked a collapse in its share price.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Has Been Berkshire’s Chairman for 52 Years. Calpers Wants Him Replaced.

    The state public pension fund has more than $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • This inflation is driven by strong demand—not kinks in supply chains—and will likely persist

    Supply chains are disrupted, but that isn't enough of a headwind to keep economic output from booming, fueled by massive household savings

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk