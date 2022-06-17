U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Robust Solutions to Maximize Visibility and Strategic Collaborations

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Code Development Platform Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low code development platform market is poised to grow by $ 35.73 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.96%

The market is driven by the pricing strategies of vendors, the growing need for rapid customization, and enterprise mobility that enables users to develop a business application.

This study identifies the surge in digital transformation in its industry as one of the prime reasons driving the low code development platform market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for robust solutions to maximize visibility and strategic collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The low code development platform market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low code development platform market vendors.

Also, the low code development platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
    AgilePoint Inc.

  • Appian Corp.

  • Aura Difusion SL
    Betty Blocks BV

  • CREATIO EMEA Ltd.

  • Cybozu Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Idera Inc.

  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

  • Mendix Technology BV

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Netcall plc

  • Newgen Software Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d0w9s

