Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile, Desktop/Server) By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking & Financial Services & Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy & Utilities, Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



The global low-code development platform market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.The advancement of technology, internet and mobile applications have taken over the daily lives of people, which are some of the key factors that drive the market forward.



In addition to this, business processes and companies are the major end users of this market. Additionally, surging investments from the IT companies globally, daily life operations, like food delivery and commutation have added to the share of market, extensively.



Global low-code development platform market is segmented based on application, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company.The vertical segment in the market is further segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities and others, out of which IT & telecom leads the market.



The increasing demand for business applications and the IT sector on a global level along with rapid development of applications play a major role in assuring customer satisfaction and facilitates prompt digitalization.Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



In 2020, North America dominated the global low-code development platform market with United States occupying the top spot due to the presence of leading companies in the country, early adoption of technology by large and small sized enterprises in web and application development. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in its market share during the forecast years followed by Europe on account of the overall economic growth of these regions.



Major players in the global low-code development platform market include QuickBase, Inc., OutSystems, Appian Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Pegasystems Inc., Magic Software Enterprises, Zoho Corporation, etc. The digitization transformation has led most of the segments of the companies, for instance, sales, human resource, operations, accounting, finance, digital marketing, etc., has fueled the market globally consequently increasing the competition amongst themselves.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global low-code development market.

• To classify and forecast global low-code development market based on application type, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global low-code development platform market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global low-code development platform market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global low-code development platform market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global low-code development platform market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global low-code development platform market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Low-code development platform service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Cloud service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to low-code

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global low-code development market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Application Type:

o Web-based

o Mobile

o Desktop/Server

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Component:

o Platform

o Services

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Vertical:

o Banking & Financial Services & Insurance

o Government

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Education

o Media and Entertainment

o Retail and Ecommerce

o Manufacturing

o Telecom and IT

o Energy & Utilities

o Others

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

o Large Enterprises

• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Austria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global low-code development market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

