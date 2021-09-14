U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.16
    +8.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,954.76
    +85.13 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,145.58
    +40.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.36
    +7.58 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.97
    +0.52 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0220 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8770
    -0.1180 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,630.32
    +543.88 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.99
    +25.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.14
    -7.29 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 estimated. This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150616/?utm_source=GNW


Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile, Desktop/Server) By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking & Financial Services & Insurance, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Energy & Utilities, Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

The global low-code development platform market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.The advancement of technology, internet and mobile applications have taken over the daily lives of people, which are some of the key factors that drive the market forward.

In addition to this, business processes and companies are the major end users of this market. Additionally, surging investments from the IT companies globally, daily life operations, like food delivery and commutation have added to the share of market, extensively.

Global low-code development platform market is segmented based on application, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company.The vertical segment in the market is further segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities and others, out of which IT & telecom leads the market.

The increasing demand for business applications and the IT sector on a global level along with rapid development of applications play a major role in assuring customer satisfaction and facilitates prompt digitalization.Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2020, North America dominated the global low-code development platform market with United States occupying the top spot due to the presence of leading companies in the country, early adoption of technology by large and small sized enterprises in web and application development. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in its market share during the forecast years followed by Europe on account of the overall economic growth of these regions.

Major players in the global low-code development platform market include QuickBase, Inc., OutSystems, Appian Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Pegasystems Inc., Magic Software Enterprises, Zoho Corporation, etc. The digitization transformation has led most of the segments of the companies, for instance, sales, human resource, operations, accounting, finance, digital marketing, etc., has fueled the market globally consequently increasing the competition amongst themselves.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global low-code development market.
• To classify and forecast global low-code development market based on application type, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global low-code development platform market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global low-code development platform market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global low-code development platform market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global low-code development platform market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global low-code development platform market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Low-code development platform service providers, vendors and other stakeholders
• Cloud service providers
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to low-code
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global low-code development market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Application Type:
o Web-based
o Mobile
o Desktop/Server
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Component:
o Platform
o Services
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Deployment Mode:
o Cloud
o On-Premises
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Vertical:
o Banking & Financial Services & Insurance
o Government
o Healthcare and Life Sciences
o Education
o Media and Entertainment
o Retail and Ecommerce
o Manufacturing
o Telecom and IT
o Energy & Utilities
o Others
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Organization Size:
o Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
o Large Enterprises
• Global Low-Code Development Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
India
Japan
Australia
China
South Korea
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
United Kingdom
Italy
France
Germany
Austria
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle east & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global low-code development market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150616/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after inflation data comes in lower than expected

    Stocks turned higher Tuesday as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation, which showed a slightly slower increase in prices last month.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    Big-time bargains can still be found in this high-growth index.