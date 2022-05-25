U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,853.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,765.50
    -5.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.44
    +1.67 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.80
    +1.32 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2511
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0310
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,753.51
    +470.99 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.10
    +30.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Markets, 2020-2022 & 2027: Focus on Agriculture, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, & Construction Industries

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Market

Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Market
Global Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Extrusion Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low-density polyethylene extrusion (LDPE) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.58% from the market size of US$30.464 billion in 2020 to a market size of US$41.668 billion in 2027.

The main driving factor for the market growth of the low-density polyethylene extrusion market is the packaging sector. As it is more commonly used in flexible packaging, the demand for LDPE is increasing. Hence, due to the fact that the use of flexible packaging is growing in developed and developing countries, the LDPE market is projected to grow during the forecast period globally.

Low-density polyethylene extrusion (LDPE) is a type of thermoplastic that is made up of monomer ethylene. It is manufactured by the polymerization of ethylene, which takes place either through autoclave or by tubular reactor process at high pressure. It provides great resistance to diluted, concentrated acids, esters, alcohols, and bases.

Due to these properties, low-density polyethylene extrusion is known to be the best application for manufacturing containers, moulded laboratory equipment, dispensing bottles, and wash bottles. It is used in the manufacturing of plastic bags as well, owing to its good resistance to chemical and electrical properties.

Due to the same properties, the demand for LDPE has risen in recent times. And this demand is growing, thus it is estimated the LDPE market will grow in the upcoming years despite the downfall for a year due to COVID-19.

The Trending use of low-density polyethylene extrusion in packaging

The LDPE helps to keep edible products safe from many environmental factors and pathogens. This extends the shelf life of these edible products and maintains their taste by retaining their nutritional values. As a result, low-density polyethylene extrusion is more commonly used in food and beverage packaging, such as baked goods, snacks, frozen products, dairy, and meat products.

It is also used in the packaging of liner products, tamper-evident product packaging, and many more. Additionally, due to its plasticity and low water absorption, it is also used in the pipe and fitting industry. It is also applicable to the insulating materials for sheathing telecommunication cables and wires.

More important properties of low-density polyethylene extrusion are that it can be recycled, it is renewable, and it is non-toxic. Due to these environment-friendly properties, the use of LDPE is encouraged by environmentalists worldwide. This has a positive effect on the global LDPE market.

Moreover, the market is expected to be strengthened by the burgeoning construction and automotive sectors. The LDPE is non-contaminating and can also resist the effect of chemicals, tear, stress crack, and moisture. Thus, it is also preferred by trash bins, shipping envelopes, droppers, floor tiles, and dropper bottles.

Furthermore, the usage and application of LDPE are expanding due to its renewable and electric insulating characteristics worldwide.

Other factors: the construction industry and urbanisation

Low-density polyethylene extrusion has several applications in the construction sector which have influenced the demand for the same worldwide.

Many countries have restarted the work of several construction or infrastructure projects, and there is estimated growth in infrastructure projects in countries like the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and many more. These increasing construction projects ultimately raise the demand for low-density polyethylene worldwide in upcoming years.

Moreover, urbanisation is also considered as one more driving factor for the LDPE market's growth. The usage of low-density polyethylene extrusion is more commonly observed in the urban region. According to the United Nations report, around 55% of the total population living in urban areas is currently.

And according to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, the urban population share is expected to reach 66% in the year 2030. Hence, the rising urban population is projected to attribute to the Low-density polyethylene extrusion market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will expand at a faster pace.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow faster in the LPDE market for the next five years. Owing to the rising demand for LDPE for films, coatings, and sheets in countries such as Japan, China, India, and others, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent market share in the future.

Latest developments

The key market players are constantly focusing on the developments and advancements in the manufacturing technology of low-density polyethylene extrusion. These advancements include quality, lower cost, and environmental impact. The new upgraded products are cost-effective and easy to process as well.

  • HP2027NN LDPE of SABIC has excellent optics and high rigidity, with high output and better draw-down ability.

  • SABIC's Clean Tubular Reactor technology offers options for producing extrusion coating that is more suitable for autoclave and hive higher installation and low production cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Blow Molded
5.3. Films & Sheets
5.4. Injection Molded

6. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By End-user
6.1. Agriculture
6.2. Electrical and Electronics
6.3. Packaging
6.4. Construction
6.5. Others

7. Global Low-density Polyethylene Extrusion Market, By Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. USA
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Germany
7.4.2. France
7.4.3. UK
7.4.4. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.2. UAE
7.5.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. India
7.6.3. Japan
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Taiwan
7.6.6. Thailand
7.6.7. Indonesia
7.6.8. Others

8. Competitive Environment & Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Companies Mentioned

  • SABIC

  • Dow

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation

  • LG Chem

  • NOVA Chemicals Corporates

  • PetroChina Company Limited

  • National Petrochemical Company

  • Reliance Industries Limited

  • Westlake Chemical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3kyo9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Apple was the most profitable company on the Fortune 500 list this year. These are the biggest profit generators, and what that means about American business.

    Tech companies dominated the rankings of the most profitable U.S. firms in 2021, making up half of the top 10.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Oil Climbs as Report Shows Tightening US Gasoline Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline as an industry report showed US gasoline stockpiles shrunk further ahead of the summer driving season and Saudi Arabia said there’s nothing more it can do to tame the market.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningWest Texas I

  • Wendy’s Largest Shareholder Trian Explores Burger-Chain Deal

    Trian Fund Management said it is weighing possible transactions to acquire control of the company.

  • China and U.S. are committed to reach audit deal, Chinese regulator says

    China and the United States are committed to reach an arrangement on the audit inspection issue that is in line with legal and regulatory requirements for both sides, China's securities regulator said on Wednesday. The statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) came in response to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official saying "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits. The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, said the agency's accounting body would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S. deadline that will require non-compliant Chinese firms to delist by early 2023.

  • Saudi Arabia Says It’s Done All It Can for the Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomySaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there’s nothing m

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Oil prices edge higher on tight supply, firmer demand expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer. Brent crude futures for July rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.00 a barrel by 0619 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.28 a barrel.

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Where does Tesla’s Indonesian move leave India’s nascent EV industry?

    Tesla’s much-awaited new Asian Gigafactory is reportedly inching closer to reality—in Indonesia, and not India as was widely expected. On May 19, the Indonesian government confirmed a deal with the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, revealing few details. Earlier, the company had set off rumours of nixing its India plans over tax issues after CEO Elon Musk met the Indonesian president.

  • Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, other energy cos. surge back up Fortune 500

    "One of the biggest narratives of the Fortune 500 this year is the return of the energy sector, and that, of course, was driven by much higher oil and gas prices," said Brian O'Keefe, senior executive editor at Fortune.

  • Icahn Enterprises completes tender offer for Las Vegas-based natural gas business

    Billionaire Carl Icahn's company amended the purchase price and ​​expiration date of its conditional offer for this deal multiple times.

  • Lyft to slow hiring, assess budget cuts

    Lyft said no employee layoffs are planned and added it would grant special stock options to eligible employees. Shares of Lyft have tumbled nearly 61% this year amid broader declines in tech stocks and closed down 17.2% on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Uber's Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would scale back hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities.

  • Who Can Beat Tesla On EV Sales? This Company CEO Believes So

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess said Volkswagen can overtake Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, CNBC reported. Stabilizing supply chain woes would help the German carmaker to increase production in the coming months, the CEO said. He expects some relief from the semiconductor supply market to occur in the middle of 2022. “Tesla currently is in the lead when it comes to EVs, probably also it is the most digital car company already a

  • Exclusive-Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster

    (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters. Just days later, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known. Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president is "anguished" by rising fuel prices and the pricing policy at Petrobras needs to be more aligned with the government's thinking.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • Amazon will try to sublease millions of square feet of warehouse space

    The e-commerce giant ramped up big time amid Covid demand. But that demand for its services has slowed.

  • Oil and Gas prices effective May 23, 2022

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for May 23, 2022