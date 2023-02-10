Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Market Analysis Report 2022-2028 Featuring Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Airbus, L3Harris, Honeywell, OneWeb

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis by Application Type, Weight Type (Micro, Mini, <10 KG), End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite market is projected to display a notable growth represented By a CAGR of 25.45% during 2023-2028.

The global Low Earth Orbit Satellite market was valued at USD 5.01 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.

The report presents the analysis of Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



The Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market is driven by an increasing investment in Satellite Industry by governments and organizations like SpaceX, and Boeing across the world. Additionally, the increasing internet penetration rate among the growing population in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite market.



In the Application segment, the Communications Low Earth Orbit Satellite are expected to grow with a significant CAGR and also it is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall Low Earth Orbit Satellite market as increasing demand for broadband services and high data rate connectivity boosting the market.



One of the most important emerging trends that could impact LEO Satellite industry is the increasing significance of AI, ML and Cloud Computing in the Satellite Industry. LEO satellites can promote business by adopting digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), particularly in the oil and gas sector. By providing high-quality connectivity to remote oil fields (offshore and onshore), LEO satellite technology can enable oil companies to enhance their digital capabilities, machine learning, and security initiatives at remote sites.



In the Weight Segment, the Micro-sized Low Earth Orbit Satellite and the satellites which weigh under 10 KG hold the largest share in the market as the large players of LEO Satellite manufacturers are acquiring the small players to increase their market share and revenue and expanding their respective LEO Satellite production and manufacturing across the world in countries like USA, China, Russia and in the United Kingdom.

Company Profiles

Northrop Grumman

Kepler Communications

SpaceX

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Airbus SE

L3Harris Technologies

Honeywell

OneWeb

Key Target Audience:

Low Earth Orbit Satellite

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain

5.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industries



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Global LEO Satellite Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global Information Technology Sector Investments

8.2 Manufacturing Sector

8.3 Government Investments in Space Industry

8.4 Total Objects Launched into Space

8.5 Government Investments in Military



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Application Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



11. Volumetric Analysis, Units, 2018-2028

11.1 Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market, 2018-2028 (Units)

11.2 Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market, By Application, 2018-2028 (Units)

11.3 Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2023-2028 CAGR (%)



12. Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR

12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

12.2 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market: Dashboard

12.3 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(USD Billion)

12.4 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

12.5 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market: Summary



13. Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application Type

13.1 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application Type: Snapshot

13.2 Communications

13.3 Space Exploration

13.4 Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

13.5 Other Applications



14. Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Capacity Type

14.1 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Capacity Type: Snapshot

14.2 Micro (10-100 KG)

14.2 Mini (100-500 KG)

14.2 Below 10 KG



15. Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User Type

15.1 Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End User Type: Snapshot

15.2 Residential

15.3 Commercial

15.4 Government & Military



16. Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study



