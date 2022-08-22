U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market to Surpass US$ 6,539.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·4 min read
CMI
CMI

Seattle, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global low molecular weight heparin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,903.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market:

Increasing approval by the regulatory authorities is expected to drive the growth of the global low molecular weight heparin market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Meitheal Pharnaceuticals, Inc., a generic injectable company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administartion (FDA) approved Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP, the generic equivalent of Lovenox. Meitheal licenses Enoxaparin Sodium Injection exclusively through its partnership with Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biopharmaceutical Company, its majority shareholder. Enoxaparin had annual sales of approximately US$ 616 Mn in the U.S. Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP is contraindicated in patients with active major bleeding, history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) within the past 100 days or in the presence of circulating antibodies, hypersensitivity to enoxaparin sodium and hypersensitivity to heparin or pork products.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1491

Key Market Takeaways:

The global low molecular weight heparin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing inclination of research institutes towards increasing application of low molecular weight heparin in various new treatment is expected to grow the demand of low molecular weight heparin, over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, American University of Beirut Medical Centre sponsored the study of a drug, bemiparin sodium (a form of LMWH), which is in phase 4 and helps to improve pregnancy outcomes in patients with recurrent implantation failure undergoing IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection)treatment.

Among packaging, prefilled syringes segment held a major market share in 2022, owing to prefilled syringes being the most preferred and effective packaging solution. Moreover, prefilled syringes have gained strong acceptance as delivery systems for injectable drugs, especially in the treatment of chronic conditions, which require repeated administration of the medication.

Among applications, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) segment held major market share in 2022. The treatment of established venous thromboembolism, low molecular weight heparin is safe and effective than unfractionated heparin. Moreover, home therapy of DVT with low molecular weight heparin, compared with inpatient therapy with unfractionated heparin, produces comparably better clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, with cost savings.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global low molecular weight heparin market include Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA, Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma, and Intrapharm Laboratories.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1491

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Drug:

    • Enoxaparin

    • Dalteparin

    • Nadroparin

    • Bemiparin

    • Tinzaparin

    • Others

  • Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Packaging:

    • Multi-vials

    • Prefilled Syringes

  • Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Application:

    • Deep Vein Thrombosis

    • Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

    • Pulmonary Embolism

    • Atrial Fibrillation

  • Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By End User:

    • Hospitals

      • Private

      • Public

    • Clinics

    • Home

  • Global Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Region/Country

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Heparin Market, by Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin (UH), Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMW)), by Dosage Form (Injection, and Solutions), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

U.S. Unfractionated Heparin Market, by Source (Porcine and Bovine), by Injection Type (IV Injection and Subcutaneous Injection), and by Disease Indication (Venous Thromboembolism, Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation, and Pulmonary Embolism & Arterial Embolism) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


