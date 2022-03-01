The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market Will Grow to USD 193.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market size is expected to reach USD 193.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. These displays are suitable for various ecological provisions and require low maintenance, therefore, have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Low Power Next Generation Display Market by Type (Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market size stood at USD 120.4 Million in 2021.

Story continues

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Low Power Next Generation Display Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Low Power Next Generation Display Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

The Growth in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Evolutions in optoelectronics and nanotechnology have modified the display technology due to environmental concerns and there is a huge interest for energy efficient objects. With spending less vitality giving various characteristics, such as, better presentation-quality, high resolution, and enhanced backdrop luminance are responsible for market growth. Objects using low-power displays are used in various applications, such as, customer electronics, retail & advertisement, entertainment, enterprise & training, flight, and military.

Improvements and Development of Power Savvy Displays

High resolution with Low Power displays is used by numerous customers. The low-power next-generation display holds less power than plasma technologies and cathode ray tubes. There are numerous recent display improvements, like the touch screen, 3D, translucent and modifiable displays. Huge interest for Low Power next-generation displays for protean gadgets, like, cell phones, tablets which require the top-notch display with Low Power.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-power-next-generation-display-market-1238

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Low Power Next Generation Display Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large retail supply chain. An extensive LED and OLED supplier-base also assists in cutting down the expenditures on the portion of the manufacturing of these displays. This will further drive the market in the region. Moreover, the large customer demand for next-generation display devices will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Low Power Next Generation Display Market by Type (Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

July, 2021 : LG Display announced that it will showcase the world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) optimized for gaming at CES 2021.

January, 2022: SiliconCore Technology will debut its MicroLED display solutions at CES 2022 targeting its Direct View LEDs for the mainstream consumer market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market?

How will the Low Power Next Generation Display Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market?

What is the Low Power Next Generation Display market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Low Power Next Generation Display Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 120.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 193.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Organic Light-Emitting Transistor (OLET), Surface-Conduction Electron-Emitter Display (SED), Others



Application: - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive, Avionics, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

