U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.00
    -9.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,814.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,153.00
    -75.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.80
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.35
    +2.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.60
    +15.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1230
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.01
    +2.42 (+8.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,379.11
    +4,948.72 (+12.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.96
    +114.22 (+13.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.24
    +14.99 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market Will Grow to USD 193.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% - Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market size is expected to reach USD 193.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. These displays are suitable for various ecological provisions and require low maintenance, therefore, have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Low Power Next Generation Display Market by Type (Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The Global Low Power Next Generation Display Market size stood at USD 120.4 Million in 2021.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/low-power-next-generation-display-market-1238/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 170+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Low Power Next Generation Display Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Low Power Next Generation Display Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/low-power-next-generation-display-market-1238/1

Benefits of Purchasing Low Power Next Generation Display Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Overview:

The Growth in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Evolutions in optoelectronics and nanotechnology have modified the display technology due to environmental concerns and there is a huge interest for energy efficient objects. With spending less vitality giving various characteristics, such as, better presentation-quality, high resolution, and enhanced backdrop luminance are responsible for market growth. Objects using low-power displays are used in various applications, such as, customer electronics, retail & advertisement, entertainment, enterprise & training, flight, and military.

Improvements and Development of Power Savvy Displays

High resolution with Low Power displays is used by numerous customers. The low-power next-generation display holds less power than plasma technologies and cathode ray tubes. There are numerous recent display improvements, like the touch screen, 3D, translucent and modifiable displays. Huge interest for Low Power next-generation displays for protean gadgets, like, cell phones, tablets which require the top-notch display with Low Power.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-power-next-generation-display-market-1238

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Low Power Next Generation Display Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large retail supply chain. An extensive LED and OLED supplier-base also assists in cutting down the expenditures on the portion of the manufacturing of these displays. This will further drive the market in the region. Moreover, the large customer demand for next-generation display devices will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe.

List of Prominent Players in the Low Power Next Generation Display Market:

  • ADM

  • BENEO

  • Cargill

  • Lonza

  • DuPont

  • Incorporated

  • Roquette Frères

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Emsland Group

  • Puris

  • The Green Labs LLC

  • Kerry Inc.

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Nexira

  • Taiyo International

  • Farbest Brands

  • Batory Foods

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Low Power Next Generation Display Market by Type (Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/low-power-next-generation-display-market-042152

Recent Developments:

  • July, 2021: LG Display announced that it will showcase the world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) optimized for gaming at CES 2021.

  • January, 2022: SiliconCore Technology will debut its MicroLED display solutions at CES 2022 targeting its Direct View LEDs for the mainstream consumer market.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market?

  • How will the Low Power Next Generation Display Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market?

  • What is the Low Power Next Generation Display market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Low Power Next Generation Display Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Low Power Next Generation Display Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 120.4 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 193.9 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.1% From 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Quantum Dot Display (QD-LED), Field Emission Display (FED), Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Organic Light-Emitting Transistor (OLET), Surface-Conduction Electron-Emitter Display (SED), Others

Application: - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliance, Advertising and Public Display, Automotive, Avionics, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/low-power-next-generation-display-market-1238/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.