U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,215.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,006.00
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.00
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.10
    +3.81 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    +10.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5600
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,165.96
    -1,341.09 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.49
    -46.68 (-4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.16
    -33.15 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market (2021 to 2027) - Increasing Developments of Autonomous and Connected Technologies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Low-Speed Vehicle Market

Low-Speed Vehicle Market
Low-Speed Vehicle Market

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Speed Vehicle Market by Type (Commercial Turf & Industrial Utility Vehicle, Golf Cart, and Personal Mobility Vehicle), Power Output (<8 kW, 8-15 kW, and >15 kW), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, and Gasoline), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low-speed vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2021 to USD 14.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The Commercial Turf Utility Vehicle segment is expected to lead the Vehicle type segment

The hotels and resorts industry is completely dependent on tourism activities. According to the latest World Tourism Barometer, global travel activity rebounded sharply in the third quarter of 2021, while remaining far below pre-pandemic levels. International tourist arrivals increased by 58% in the three months ended September 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. These travel activities globally are creating demand from the hotel and resorts industry to provide the best facilities and convenient activities to their providers. For instance, in 2019, Atlanta, the Palm Dubai ordered a fleet for LSVs from Club Car.

Apart from this, hotels and resorts are now promoting battery-operated vehicles and even focusing on structures to support electric mobility solutions. In 2021, Fern Hotels and Resorts partnered with Magenta to install EV charging stations at over 84 hotels across India. A few examples of commercial turf utility vehicles are Carryall 500 (Club Car), Carryall 1500 (Club Car), 2020A ProGator (Deere & Company), and Gator TX Turf Utility Vehicle (Deere & Company). Thus, the market for commercial turf utility vehicles is largely dependent on the travel and tourism industry, and with the growth of the tourism industry, the market for commercial turf utility vehicles is predicted to grow during forecasted period.

North America is projected to be the largest regional market

North America accounts for 80% of the world's golf cart demand, with the US accounting for 96% of the regional golf cart demand. Thus, the US is the largest country-level market in the region and accounts for more than two-thirds of the overall market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Mexico and Canada are also gaining traction due to lower manufacturing costs, low manpower costs, and favorable government policies.

The market is held strongly by established American and Asian OEMs such as Textron Inc. (US), Deere & Company (US), Club Car (US), and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (Japan). Low-speed vehicles in the US have advanced comfort and safety technologies.

The North American low-speed vehicle market features vehicles such as golf carts, commercial turf utility vehicles, and industrial utility vehicles. Electric low-speed vehicles are widely preferred across the region because of their zero-carbon emission and noise reduction. The US government is also focusing on the electric vehicle market and even giving subsidy benefits on taxes for promoting them.

Golf courses are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increased use of low-speed vehicles in commercial applications such as hotels and resorts and the high number of golf courses are expected to drive the North American low-speed vehicle market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- Vs Post-COVID-19 Scenario
3.2 Report Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Low-Speed Vehicle Market
4.2 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type
4.3 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Propulsion
4.4 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Battery Type
4.5 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Application Type
4.6 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Power Output
4.7 Low Speed Vehicle (L6 and L7) Market, by Category
4.8 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population
5.2.1.2 Growing Popularity for Golf
5.2.1.3 Growing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Restraining Adoption in Developing and Underdeveloped Regions
5.2.2.2 Lack of Safety Standards/Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Real Estate and Commercial Sector
5.2.3.2 Increasing Developments of Autonomous and Connected Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Cost Reduction and Improved Energy Density of Ev Batteries
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Case Studies
5.4.1 Golf Car Powertrain Nvh Sources and Mitigation Methods
5.4.2 Golf Carts Making Rounds in Some Communities
5.4.3 Investigation into Conversion of Fleet of Plug-In-Electric Golf Carts into Solar-Powered Vehicles Using Fuzzy Logic Control
5.4.4 Design and Construction of an Autonomous Golf Cart; Analyzing Case Studies of Transitioning from Human-Driving to Self-Driving Vehicles
5.4.5 Impacts of Low-Speed Vehicles on Transportation Infrastructure and Safety
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Low-Speed Vehicle: in Market Scenario
5.6.1 Realistic Scenario
5.6.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.6.3 High Impact Scenario
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Market Ecosystem
5.9 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Technology Trend
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Analyst's Recommendations
6.1 North America is Expected to Lead the Market
6.2 Key Focus Areas: Safety Features and Electric Vehicles
6.3 Conclusion

7 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Golf Cart
7.2.1 Increase in Number of Registrations and Investments to Drive Demand
7.3 Commercial Turf Utility Vehicle
7.3.1 Growth of Hotels & Resorts to Drive Demand
7.4 Industrial Utility Vehicle
7.4.1 Growing Construction Sector to Drive Demand
7.5 Personal Mobility Vehicle
7.5.1 Rise in Domestic Travel to Drive Demand

8 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Power Output
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 <8 Kw
8.2.1 Rising Demand in Golf Courses to Drive the Segment
8.3 8 -15 Kw
8.3.1 Growth of Hospitality Sector to Drive the Segment
8.4 >15 Kw
8.4.1 Rising Demand from Major Industries to Drive the Segment

9 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)
9.2.1 Several Working Advantages Over Lead-Acid Battery to Drive Demand
9.3 Lead-Acid
9.3.1 Low Efficiency and Hazardous Nature Leading to Decrease in Demand

10 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Application Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Golf Courses
10.2.1 Development of New Golf Courses to Drive Demand
10.3 Hotels & Resorts
10.3.1 Investments in Hospitality Sector to Drive Demand
10.4 Airports
10.4.1 Increase in Airport Operations to Drive Demand
10.5 Industrial Facilities
10.5.1 Growth of Construction and Manufacturing Sector to Drive Demand
10.6 Others

11 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Propulsion
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Electric
11.2.1 Investments in Charging Infrastructure to Drive Demand
11.3 Gasoline
11.3.1 Range Anxiety of Electric Vehicles to Drive Demand
11.4 Diesel
11.4.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure in Row to Drive Demand

12 Low-Speed Vehicle (L6 and L7) Market, by Category
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.2 L7 Vehicle
12.2.1 Higher Demand from Japan, China, Us, and European Countries to Drive the Segment
12.3 L6 Vehicle
12.3.1 Investments in Golf and Hospitality to Drive the Segment

13 Low-Speed Vehicle Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Low-Speed Vehicle Market Share Analysis, 2020
14.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Low-Speed Vehicle Market Suppliers
14.3.1 Star
14.3.2 Emerging Leaders
14.3.3 Pervasive
14.3.4 Participants
14.3.5 Competitive Benchmarking
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 New Product Launches
14.4.2 Deals
14.4.3 Other Developments, 2019-2022
14.5 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2019-2021
14.6 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Textron Inc
15.1.2 Deere & Company
15.1.3 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
15.1.4 The Toro Company
15.1.5 Kubota Corporation
15.1.6 Club Car
15.1.7 American Landmaster
15.1.8 Columbia Vehicle Group Inc
15.1.9 Waev Inc
15.1.10 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles
15.2 Additional Players
15.2.1 Agt Electric Cars
15.2.2 Bintelli Electric Vehicles
15.2.3 Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
15.2.4 Speedways Electric
15.2.5 Marshell
15.2.6 Garia
15.2.7 Star Ev
15.2.8 Hdk Electric Vehicle
15.2.9 Tropos Motors
15.2.10 Pilot Cars
15.2.11 Moto Electric Vehicles
15.2.12 Acg Inc
15.2.13 Citecar Electric Vehicles
15.2.14 Cruise Car Inc
15.2.15 Ligier Group
15.2.16 Kawasaki Motor Corporation Usa

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fci69k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Harley-Davidson EV Bike LiveWire Is Coming. There’s a Cheaper EV Bike Stock.

    Harley-Davidson's electric bike is merging with a SPAC, but investors should look into Ideanomics and its EV bike unit Energica.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: With Shanghai Locked Down, This Upstart May Seize Tesla's EV Crown

    Tesla Shanghai has been closed for several days due to Covid shudowns. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Honda Plans 30 Electric Vehicle Models by 2030 in Big Investment Drive

    Honda Motor Co announced that it will spend $64 billion on research and development as the Japanese auto maker plans to roll out 30 electric vehicle models by 2030. In a statement on Tuesday, Honda said it aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles (EV’s) per year over the next decade. Of the planned $64 billion investment, $40 billion will be used to ramp up Honda’s “electrification and software technologies”, the company said.

  • Tesla Motors plans dealership, regional repair facility in St. Petersburg

    Tesla Motors is planning to open a dealership and regional repair facility in St. Petersburg. The electric vehicle company plans to take over the former Kane’s Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N., according to documents filed with Pinellas County. Tesla plans to renovate the property to include the following: a 50,000-square-foot storage building for its vehicles a service center that ranges from 35,000 to 45,000 square feet an 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot portion dedicated to storing vehicle parts a 3,000-square-foot showroom The delivery bay will be located in the front of the building, facing 34th Street.

  • 405 Freeway portion in Westwood shut down after fatal pedestrian crash

    A fatal vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Monday night has forced the closure of the southbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Westwood area of Los Angeles.

  • Merced police officer runs over pedestrian who’d already been struck by another car

    It’s the second incident involving a Merced Police Department vehicle striking a pedestrian in recent days.

  • One person dead, another critically injured after Interstate 71 crash in Louisville

    A man was charged with murder, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license after the crash.

  • This U.S. Airport Was Just Ranked Busiest in the World — Again

    Eight of the top 10 busiest airports are in the United States.

  • Worm-shaped cloud over Alaska mountain prompts police investigation amid fears it could be UFO or plane crash

    Police say the long, narrow column of smoke was just a jet contrail in early morning light. Facebook users say it was aliens

  • Victim in deadly weekend accident on MBTA Red Line identified as Boston man

    MBTA confirmed a man suffered fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed the Broadway Station early Sunday morning.

  • Lexus Won't Build an LC F, But It Has Another Plan

    A turbocharged take on the LC platform apparently got built, but did not make it past the evaluation phase. What fills that spot in the Lexus performance lineup might be worth the wait.

  • Autonomous Cruise car encounter with police raises policy questions

    While the car came to a stop, as video of the incident shows, there's policy to be established when it comes to interactions between autonomous vehicles and police. Originally published on Instagram, the video shows the car -- one of Cruise's Chevy Cruises -- in the city's Richmond District pulling over to the side of the road when signaled to do so by an officer, ahead of an intersection. The policeperson walks toward the car and attempts unsuccessfully to open the driver-side door, at which point the Cruise vehicle begins to drive down the road -- only to pull over again and activate its hazards.

  • Polish panel: Russia behind Polish leader's plane crash

    A Polish government special commission has reinforced its earlier allegations that the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in Russia was the result of Moscow's assassination plan. The latest of the commission’s reports, released Monday, alleges that an intentional detonation of planted explosives caused the April 10, 2010 crash of Soviet-made Tu-154M plane that killed Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 other government and armed forces figures as well as many prominent Poles.

  • Orlando cracks list of world's top 10 busiest airports as U.S. leisure traffic soars

    Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the rankings by passenger traffic published Monday by Airports Council International (ACI), which is based on a preliminary compilation of 2021 global data. While the United States has seen the fastest and strongest recovery in travel, fueled by leisure trips to destinations like Florida, it still trails 2019 traffic levels. With 40.4 million passengers, Florida's Orlando International Airport ranked seventh in 2021, just ahead of China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and breaking into the top 10 for the first time since data was available in 1991, ACI told Reuters.

  • Highway patrol chase involving 6 teenagers ends in crash in Kansas City, Kansas

    The driver of an uninvolved vehicle was seriously injured when she was rear-ended by the teen driving the Jeep.

  • Honda to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions

    Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend $64 billion on research and development over the next decade, the company said on Tuesday, laying out an ambitious target to roll out 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. Its goals include producing some 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, aiming to gain share in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, led by Tesla Inc, while Japanese automakers risk falling behind European and U.S. rivals. "As far as resource investments over the next 10 years go, we're going to invest about 8 trillion yen in research and development expenses," said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, referring to the equivalent to $64 billion.

  • Honda plans to produce 2 million EVs annually by 2030

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that it plans to produce 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2030 as part of its bid to cut carbon emissions. The Japanese auto maker said it aims to introduce 30 models globally by 2030.

  • Nissan Has a Huge Opportunity to End Marriage with Renault

    Interests have taken precedence over a real desire to partner with a company in which the French government, known for interventionism in the daily life of the companies in which it is a shareholder, has an important stake. Consequently, Nissan closed its eyes on this point which will come back to sting it later. Among the fundamentals that structure the Alliance founded in 1999, the geographical distribution between the two partners is crucial.

  • China’s Xpeng joins the bandwagon in selling NFTs on Alibaba

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng is selling “digital collectibles” as part of its marketing campaign to mark the 100,000th rollout of a complete vehicle. See related article: Lamborghini’s last all-gas Aventador to be auctioned with NFT Fast facts “Digital collectibles” is a phrase used by Chinese companies to work around state media’s denouncement of the […]