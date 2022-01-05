U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,784.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,703.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,246.75
    -29.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.80
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.81
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.50
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.99
    +0.39 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7830
    -0.3430 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,724.06
    +212.46 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.96
    +19.61 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.57
    +15.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Api Technologies, DuPont and KOA Corporation Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is expected to reach $8,410.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by consistent technological developments in the electronics industry, such as the miniaturization of electronic devices.

Market Growth Drivers

  • Advantages of LTCC over Printed Circuit Boards

  • Growing Trend of Miniaturization in the Electronic Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Boosting the Demand for LTCC

  • Increasing Acceptance of LTCC Technology in Various End-Use Industries

Market Challenges

  • Issues Related to Shrinkage Impacting the Performance of LTCC

  • Low Thermal Conductivity of LTCC

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Usage of Microelectronics in the Automotive Industry

  • Growing Acceptance of 5G Creating Opportunity for LTCC Manufacturers

  • Reliability of LTCC in High Electrical Voltage Applications

  • Increasing Usage for Micro and Non-Microelectronics Boosting the LTTCC Demand

Key Companies Profiled

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Api Technologies, DuPont, KOA Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Neo Tech Inc., NIKKO COMPANY, NTK Technologies, TDK Corporation, VIA Electronic GmbH, Yokowo co., ltd., Selmic Oy, Sunlord

How This Report Can Add Value

This report will help with the following objectives:

  • A dedicated section focusing on the futuristic trends adopted by the key players operating in the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market

  • Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players (including OEMs and component providers) offering a holistic view of the global low temperature co-fired ceramics landscape

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of low temperature co-fired ceramics at the region and country-level granularity by application and product segments

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding different types of LTCC (glass ceramics, glass ceramic composites, and glass-bonded ceramics) associated with low temperature co-fired ceramics. The report also includes a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of various application areas such as consumer electronics, automotive electronics, aerospace and military electronics, and others. Additionally, the research also covers regional and country-wise analysis for different applications and types in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Players operating in the global low temperature co-fired ceramics market are developing innovative products to enhance the capabilities of their product offerings. Growth/marketing strategies will help the readers in understanding the revenue-generating strategies adopted by the players operating in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the low temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) market?

  • How has COVID-19 impacted the LTCC market across the globe?

  • What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning?

  • Which are the leading types and applications in the market, and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

  • What is the expected revenue for the global LTCC market from 2021-2031?

  • What are the consumption patterns of low temperature co-fired ceramics across different regions and countries?

Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramics Market

Low temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) is a multi-layer glass ceramic substrate that is co-fired with low resistance metal conductors at low firing temperature (< 1000?). A typical monolithic structure of LTCC consists of multiple dielectric layers, screen-printed low-loss conductors, resistors and capacitors, and others. LTCC technology is extremely suitable in a diverse range of applications such as high-volume automotive systems, high-frequency RF, and microwave, wireless and radar products.

The low temperature co-fired ceramics market has been developing significantly since 1980 by Hughes and DuPont for military systems. Since then, LTCC technology has evolved continually and transformed the electro-ceramic industry by developing unique products and systems. The ecosystem of the low temperature co-fired ceramics market comprises LTCC substrate manufacturers, LTCC package producers, LTCC device processing companies, LTCC module manufacturers, and end users.

Market Segmentation

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Application

The growing adoption of LTCC material has been witnessed primarily in automobile electronics due to the incorporation of sensors in various parts of the vehicles, such as engines, power transmissions, and hydraulic braking units. These sensors are always exposed to high temperatures and harsh operating conditions, which leads to their performance degradation when used over a prolonged period of time. Thus, this necessitates the adoption of LTCC technology for this sector.

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Type

The growing adoption of GCC-based LTCC systems can be attributed to the wide range of dielectric constant values offered, which provide a broad range of applications. The materials for GCC type of dielectrics for LTCC contain a bit lower glass composition (20-50% volume). The glass phase helps in the sintering process, while the ceramic phase is responsible for the electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties.

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market by Region

China has been leading the market due to increased demand for electronics. The country is well-equipped with an ample amount of market players in each stage of the supply chain and has also been actively investing in new innovations and research and development (R&D).

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Api Technologies, DuPont, KOA Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Neo Tech Inc., NIKKO COMPANY, NTK Technologies, TDK Corporation, VIA Electronic GmbH, Yokowo co., ltd., Selmic Oy, Sunlord

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily tier-1 (which holds 50-55% of the market), and mid-segment players (comprising 30-35% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 20-25% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the low temperature co-fired ceramics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application
2.1 Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - Applications and Specifications
2.1.1 Consumer Electronics
2.1.2 Automotive Electronics
2.1.3 Aerospace and Military Electronics
2.1.4 Others (Telecommunications, Medical Devices)
2.2 Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)
2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application), Value Data

3 Products
3.1 Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - Products and Specifications
3.1.1 Glass Ceramics (GC)
3.1.2 Glass Ceramics Composite (GCC)
3.1.3 Glass-Bonded Ceramics (GBC)
3.2 Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market - Demand Analysis (by Type)
3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Type), Value Data
3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, by Type, 2020
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.4.1 Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics: Patents Analysis
3.4.2 Leading Countries/Organizations for LTCC Patents
3.4.3 Leading Companies in LTCC Patents

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix
5.1.2 Competition Matrix
5.2 Company Profile
5.2.1 Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.1.2 Business Strategies
5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments
5.2.1.3 Competitive Position
5.2.1.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.1.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.2 Api Technologies
5.2.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.2.2 Competitive Position
5.2.2.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.2.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.3 DuPont
5.2.3.1 Company Overview
5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.3.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.3.3 Competitive Position
5.2.3.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.3.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.4 KOA Corporation
5.2.4.1 Company Overview
5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.4.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.4.3 Competitive Position
5.2.4.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.4.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.5 KYOCERA Corporation
5.2.5.1 Company Overview
5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.5.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.5.3 Competitive Position
5.2.5.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.5.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.6 Micro Systems Technologies
5.2.6.1 Company Overview
5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.6.2 Competitive Position
5.2.6.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.6.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.7 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
5.2.7.1 Company Overview
5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.7.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.7.3 Competitive Position
5.2.7.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.7.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.8 Neo Tech Inc.
5.2.8.1 Company Overview
5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.8.2 Competitive Position
5.2.8.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.8.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.9 NIKKO COMPANY
5.2.9.1 Company Overview
5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.9.2 Competitive Position
5.2.9.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.9.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.10 NTK Technologies
5.2.10.1 Company Overview
5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.10.2 Competitive Position
5.2.10.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.10.2.2 Weakness of Company
5.2.11 TDK Corporation
5.2.11.1 Company Overview
5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.11.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.11.3 Competitive Position
5.2.11.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.11.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.12 VIA Electronic GmbH
5.2.12.1 Company Overview
5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.12.2 Competitive Position
5.2.12.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.12.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.13 Yokowo co., ltd.
5.2.13.1 Company Overview
5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.13.2 Corporate Strategies
5.2.13.2.1 Partnerships and Joint Ventures
5.2.13.3 Competitive Position
5.2.13.3.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.13.3.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.14 Selmic Oy
5.2.14.1 Company Overview
5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.14.2 Competitive Position
5.2.14.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.14.2.2 Weaknesses of Company
5.2.15 Sunlord
5.2.15.1 Company Overview
5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio
5.2.15.2 Competitive Position
5.2.15.2.1 Strengths of Company
5.2.15.2.2 Weaknesses of Company

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rw7bp4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    For the second straight day, the share price of otherwise popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell on Tuesday. BioNTech is, it nearly goes without saying by now, the co-developer of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine with pharmacuetical sector powerhouse Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Both companies saw their share prices rise precipitously, more or less in line with the exploding popularity and widespread use of Comirnaty following the Food and Drug Administration's initial granting of an EUA for the vaccine in December 2020.

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tec

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. Beyond Meat stock jumped 8.2% to $66.67 in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Tencent sells shares of Southeast Asia's biggest technology company, spooking investors as it trims portfolio for the second time in two weeks

    Tencent Holdings reduced its stake in Southeast Asia's most valuable technology company Sea Limited, spooking investors with its second divestment in as many weeks as it trims its sprawling investment portfolio amid China's antitrust clampdown. Shares of China's largest technology company fell by as much as 4.2 per cent in Hong Kong trading, their biggest intraday drop in more than three months, after Tencent sold 14.5 million American depository shares (ADS) of Sea at the low end of a price ran

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Apple stock ‘is overpriced right now, and significantly so’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's $3 trillion market cap, Nvidia's ARM deal, and other tech stocks.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Nearly Doubles Alibaba Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as chairman, nearly doubled its holding of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares in recent months. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.