JOBS:

779,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended Jan. 30

Less than the 830,000 expected; claims unexpectedly fall to a 2-month low

Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Industry

Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market to Reach US$383. 8 Million by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate estimated at US$230.

New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957297/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$383.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$213.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Home Appliances segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.1% share of the global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$66.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$74.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.6 Million by the year 2027.

Computers & Peripherals Segment Corners a 12.1% Share in 2020

In the global Computers & Peripherals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • DowDuPont, Inc.

  • Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Selmic Oy

  • Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

  • TDK Corporation

  • Yokowo Co., Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Computers &
Peripherals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Computers & Peripherals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Computers & Peripherals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances,
Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: China Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 &
2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: France Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances,
Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: India Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Low-Temperature Co-Fired
Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers &
Peripherals, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Home Appliances, Computers & Peripherals,
Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Low-Temperature
Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Substrate by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Home
Appliances, Computers & Peripherals, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

