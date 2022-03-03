U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives & Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market

Global Low VOC Adhesive Market
Global Low VOC Adhesive Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low VOC Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The low VOC adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.

Increasing the adoption of low VOC adhesives in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil in their numerous industries boosts the market growth. The declining usage of solvent-based products is creating an opportunity for hot melt, reactive, and water-based adhesives.

This is positively impacting the global low VOC adhesive market. The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make low VOC adhesives suitable for any industry. Currently, the regulations in most countries to limit VOC emissions in adhesives will positively impact the industry.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • Water-based type held the largest Low VOC adhesive market share based on technology. This is attributed to its properties of being lightweight, less usage while forming a bond, and the absence of volatile organic compounds in the product. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are the most used product amongst consumer goods because they are suitable for bonding various substrates such as paper, plastic, metal, wood, and glass

  • The paper & packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of low VOC adhesives. The building & construction segment will ha

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • APAC: APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the low VOC adhesive industry. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for low VOC producers. China has been the leading market in APAC, whereas India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value from 2021 to 2027

  • North America: The demand for low-VOC specialty adhesives in North America is driven by stringent regulations concerning the use of toxic chemical formulations in chemically curing adhesives. The construction industry's recovery in North America after the economic slowdown also enhances opportunities in the market

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The key players in the industry are 3M Company, Sika, B Fuller, Henkel, and Arkema

  • Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share

  • Manufacturers should focus on simplifying the application of low VOC adhesives, such as easier application with a glue gun or in cartridges

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Increasing demand from the packaging industry will drive the Low VOC adhesive market growth. Water-based and hot melt adhesives are mainly preferred in the paper and packaging industry

  • There is an increasing demand for improved air quality, increased awareness about the health risk, and to save the environment from the depletion of the ozone layer. This has led to the incorporation of low VOC products in the building & construction industry, gaining traction worldwide, thus increasing product sales

  • There has been an increasing adoption of polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives in bookbinding, product packaging, and footwear manufacturing. The fact that polyurethane-based products are stronger than water-based and hot melt products is driving the segment growth

KEY FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH

  • Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

  • New Construction and Home Improvement Activity

  • Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives

  • High Demand for Light Weight Vehicles

  • Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives

  • High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

KEY VENDORS

  • 3M

  • Sika AG

  • H.B. Fuller

  • Henkel

  • Arkema (Bostik)

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

  • Ashland

  • Delo

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Dymax

  • Permatex

  • Beacon Adhesives

  • Jowat

  • PPG industries

  • Pidilite Industries

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Lord Corporation

  • Avery Dennison Corporation

  • Alfa Adhesives

  • Uniseal

  • Roberts Consolidated Industries

  • IFS Industries

  • Infinity Bond Adhesives

  • Nanpao Resins Chemical Group

  • Franklin International

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7.3 Covid-19 Impact
7.4 Current Development in Low VOC Adhesives Industry
7.5 Volatile Organic Compound (VOCS) Regulations
7.5.1 Regulation Affecting Content of VOCS In Different States

8 Frequently Asked Questions
8.1 How Will the Low VOC Adhesives Market Perform in The Coming Years?
8.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives?
8.3 Which Is the Most Profitable and Preferred Low VOC Adhesive Technology?
8.4 Which Is the Most Profitable Low VOC Adhesive Resin?
8.5 Which End-Use Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Low VOC Adhesive Vendors?
8.6 Which Is the Fastest-Growing Region for Low VOC Adhesives?
8.7 Where the Major Players Operating in The Low VOC Adhesives Market?

9 Growth Opportunity
9.1 Technology
9.2 End-Use
9.3 Resin
9.4 Geography

10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry
10.2 New Construction and Home Improvement Activities
10.3 Growing Popularity of Polyurethane-Based Hot Melt Low VOC Adhesives

11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 High Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
11.2 Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand for Low VOC Adhesives
11.3 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

12 Market Restraints
12.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials
12.2 Technical Challenges in Application of Low VOC Adhesives

13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Five Forces Analysis

14 Adhesive Technology
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Water-Based
14.4 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
14.5 Hot Melt
14.6 Reactive Adhesives

15 Resin
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
15.4 Acrylic
15.5 Polyurethane
15.6 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (Eva)
15.7 Epoxy
15.8 STYRENIC Block Copolymer

16 End-Use
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Paper & Packaging
16.4 Building & Construction
16.5 Furniture
16.6 Automotive & Transportation
16.7 Footwear & Leather
16.8 Consumer & DIY
16.9 Medical Devices

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ifpb9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


