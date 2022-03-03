Global Low VOC Adhesive Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives & Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives
Global Low VOC Adhesive Market
Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low VOC Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The low VOC adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.
Increasing the adoption of low VOC adhesives in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil in their numerous industries boosts the market growth. The declining usage of solvent-based products is creating an opportunity for hot melt, reactive, and water-based adhesives.
This is positively impacting the global low VOC adhesive market. The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make low VOC adhesives suitable for any industry. Currently, the regulations in most countries to limit VOC emissions in adhesives will positively impact the industry.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Water-based type held the largest Low VOC adhesive market share based on technology. This is attributed to its properties of being lightweight, less usage while forming a bond, and the absence of volatile organic compounds in the product. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are the most used product amongst consumer goods because they are suitable for bonding various substrates such as paper, plastic, metal, wood, and glass
The paper & packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of low VOC adhesives. The building & construction segment will ha
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC: APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the low VOC adhesive industry. Higher domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for low VOC producers. China has been the leading market in APAC, whereas India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in terms of value from 2021 to 2027
North America: The demand for low-VOC specialty adhesives in North America is driven by stringent regulations concerning the use of toxic chemical formulations in chemically curing adhesives. The construction industry's recovery in North America after the economic slowdown also enhances opportunities in the market
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the industry are 3M Company, Sika, B Fuller, Henkel, and Arkema
Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share
Manufacturers should focus on simplifying the application of low VOC adhesives, such as easier application with a glue gun or in cartridges
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Increasing demand from the packaging industry will drive the Low VOC adhesive market growth. Water-based and hot melt adhesives are mainly preferred in the paper and packaging industry
There is an increasing demand for improved air quality, increased awareness about the health risk, and to save the environment from the depletion of the ozone layer. This has led to the incorporation of low VOC products in the building & construction industry, gaining traction worldwide, thus increasing product sales
There has been an increasing adoption of polyurethane-based hot melt adhesives in bookbinding, product packaging, and footwear manufacturing. The fact that polyurethane-based products are stronger than water-based and hot melt products is driving the segment growth
KEY FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH
Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry
New Construction and Home Improvement Activity
Increasing Adoption of Polyurethane Based Hot Melt Adhesives
High Demand for Light Weight Vehicles
Environmental Regulation Boosting the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives
High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
KEY VENDORS
3M
Sika AG
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Arkema (Bostik)
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
Ashland
Delo
Huntsman International LLC
Dymax
Permatex
Beacon Adhesives
Jowat
PPG industries
Pidilite Industries
Wacker Chemie AG
Lord Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Alfa Adhesives
Uniseal
Roberts Consolidated Industries
IFS Industries
Infinity Bond Adhesives
Nanpao Resins Chemical Group
Franklin International
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7.3 Covid-19 Impact
7.4 Current Development in Low VOC Adhesives Industry
7.5 Volatile Organic Compound (VOCS) Regulations
7.5.1 Regulation Affecting Content of VOCS In Different States
8 Frequently Asked Questions
8.1 How Will the Low VOC Adhesives Market Perform in The Coming Years?
8.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Low VOC Adhesives?
8.3 Which Is the Most Profitable and Preferred Low VOC Adhesive Technology?
8.4 Which Is the Most Profitable Low VOC Adhesive Resin?
8.5 Which End-Use Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Low VOC Adhesive Vendors?
8.6 Which Is the Fastest-Growing Region for Low VOC Adhesives?
8.7 Where the Major Players Operating in The Low VOC Adhesives Market?
9 Growth Opportunity
9.1 Technology
9.2 End-Use
9.3 Resin
9.4 Geography
10 Market Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry
10.2 New Construction and Home Improvement Activities
10.3 Growing Popularity of Polyurethane-Based Hot Melt Low VOC Adhesives
11 Market Growth Enablers
11.1 High Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
11.2 Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand for Low VOC Adhesives
11.3 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
12 Market Restraints
12.1 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials
12.2 Technical Challenges in Application of Low VOC Adhesives
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Five Forces Analysis
14 Adhesive Technology
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Water-Based
14.4 Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
14.5 Hot Melt
14.6 Reactive Adhesives
15 Resin
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)
15.4 Acrylic
15.5 Polyurethane
15.6 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (Eva)
15.7 Epoxy
15.8 STYRENIC Block Copolymer
16 End-Use
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Paper & Packaging
16.4 Building & Construction
16.5 Furniture
16.6 Automotive & Transportation
16.7 Footwear & Leather
16.8 Consumer & DIY
16.9 Medical Devices
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ifpb9
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900