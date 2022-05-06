U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,057.65
    -342.59 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Global Loyalty Management Market Report 2022-2026 - Opportunities in Increasing Investment in Customer Success Start-Up Platforms & Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loyalty Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Type, Operator (B2B and B2C), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global loyalty management market size is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 to USD 18.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during 2021-2026.

The growing need for enhancing customer experience and gaining competitive advantage is a key growth factor for the loyalty management market. However, stringent government regulations may affect the growth of loyalty management market.

Customer loyalty is one of the most important factor among organizations offering similar products or services. It provides a crucial product and brand differentiation for organizations when a differentiation through price becomes secondary. Organizations know that loyal customers would promote their brand to new customers by sharing their positive experience.

Effective customer loyalty programs ensure customers engaged and there is successful utilization of products and services. It increases customer retention, brand recall, and opportunities to carry out business with them. Hence, organizations with an efficient loyalty management strategy can record growth in revenue and profitability.

Currently, customers are opting for simple, portable, and easy-to-use smart devices, such as smartphones; hence, mobile-based solutions for loyalty management are gaining traction.

Among deployment type, the cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Owing to an increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud deployment for loyalty management solution is expected to grow at a significant rage.

The solution providers focus on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Moreover, cloud-as-a-service is enabling organizations to manage not only costs but also achieve better agility. As cloud-based solutions are budget-friendly and easy to deploy, it is highly preferred by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Among organization size, Large Enterprises segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Organizations with over 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. The adoption of customer engagement solutions in large enterprises is higher as compared to small & medium enterprises, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Large enterprises deploy loyalty management solutions to improve customer retention rate, decrease customer attrition, boost customer re-purchase, and mostly enhance their customer experience and satisfaction. Large enterprises encompass distributed data related to customers scattered across different departments and are, hence, opting for robust loyalty management solutions to manage the loyalty lifecycle of a wider customer base and gain valuable insights from this data.

Large enterprises are keen on investing in new and latest technologies such as AI, ML, and Big Data to automate the loyalty management process.

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market size in 2021

North America to hold the largest market size in 2021. The region constitutes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have fairly adopted the latest instruments in domains, such as customer data analytics and real-time reporting, besides incorporating advanced technologies, such as ML and AI, thus making organizations in these economies excel in the loyalty management marketspace.

The region has the highest adoption of loyalty management solutions due to the technological advancements and the presence of a large number of retailers with a wide range of loyalty programs. Loyalty management is an approach utilized by companies to attract and retain customers. It enhances the value of the company or the organization and develops and maintains healthy relationships between customers and companies

Premium Insights

  • Growing Importance of Customer Insights to Predict the Customer Intent to Drive the Market Growth

  • Solution Segment to Lead the Market in 2021, in Terms of Market Share

  • Cloud Segment to Account for Larger Market Share in 2021, Compared to the On-Premises Segment

  • Large Enterprises Segment to Lead the Market During 2021-2026

  • B2C Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share in 2021, Compared to the B2B Segment

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

  • Solutions Segment and the United States to Account for Large Market Shares in North America in 2021

  • Japan to Register the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Trend of Loyalty Programs

  • Need to Decrease Customer Churn Rates

  • Emergence of Loyalty Management Mobile Applications

  • Demand for Advanced Solutions to Monitor Customer Scores and Enhance Customer Engagement

  • Rising Adoption of Omnichannel Customer Loyalty Strategy

Restraints

  • Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investment in Customer Success Start-Up Platforms

  • Rising Application of Big Data and Machine Learning

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness of the Benefits of Loyalty Programs

  • Data Synchronization Complexities

  • Data Security and Privacy Issues

  • Unappealing Rewards

Industry Trends

  • Ecosystem

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Patent Analysis

Disruptive Technologies

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Blockchain Technology

  • Mobile Wallet

  • In-App Reward

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Case Study Analysis

  • Use Case 1: Aviation Vertical

  • Use Case 2: Retail Vertical

  • Use Case 3: Travel Vertical

Company Profiles

  • Epsilon

  • Oracle

  • Brierley+Partners

  • Bond Brand Loyalty

  • Kobie

  • Icf Next

  • Comarch

  • Jakala

  • Capillary

  • Merkle

  • Pk

  • Maritz Motivation

  • Cheetah Digital

  • Annex Cloud

  • Apex Loyalty

  • Fivestars

  • Kangaroo

  • Smile.Io

  • Sessionm

  • Loyalty Lion

  • Sailplay

  • Yotpo

  • Zinrelo

  • Punchh

  • Clarus Commerce

  • Preferred Patron

  • Loopyloyalty

  • Paystone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb1a75

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-loyalty-management-market-report-2022-2026---opportunities-in-increasing-investment-in-customer-success-start-up-platforms--rising-application-of-big-data-and-machine-learning-301541983.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. The Canadian company’s shares have plunged 22% since it disclosed first-quarter profit on Thursday morning that fell far short of analysts’ estimates. Shopify is navigating a “rebalancing” in retail that has seen shoppers head back to physical stores now that the Covid-19 crisis is easing, President Harley Finkelstein said. But F

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Friday

    First-quarter earnings from an EV peer set the stage for what investors will look for from Rivian next week.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors Another $2 Billion in 2022

    ConocoPhillips' (NYSE: COP) strategy of not hedging any oil and gas production is paying huge dividends this year. As a result, its cash flow is surging. The company is returning the bulk of that growing windfall to shareholders.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.