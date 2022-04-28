U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.75
    +44.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +190.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,186.75
    +177.75 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.40
    +17.30 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.30
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8820
    +0.0640 (+2.27%)
     

  • Vix

    30.09
    -3.43 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0091 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7240
    +2.2800 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,487.30
    +530.79 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.04
    +23.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.01
    +66.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global Lubricants Market to reach US$ 205.9 billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read
Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lubricants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 164.94 billion in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Lubricants Market:

Automotive and other transportation media such as airplane and marine are the biggest business sectors for lubricants. Engine designs have been improved to enhance performance, increase efficiency, and simultaneously, meet the environmental emission guidelines. High-performance lubricants and medium-duty lubricants are extensively utilized in various vehicles, as the parts such as engines, gears, and transmission systems are subjected to high loads, creating ample heat. Deals of new vehicles are going down in Europe. In 2020, the COVID-19 affected the automotive sector with the implementation of lockdown across all nations. In the initial nine months of 2020, the automotive industry witnessed a decrease of sales around 23% compared to 2019.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5004

The power generation industry is the significant supporter of economic development. Progressions in assembling the products and setting up of various power plants require lubricants for the smooth working of engines. Various sources of power generation, including hydro turbines, wind, and solar generally utilize lubricants, thus driving the market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global lubricants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Based on base oil, the global lubricants market is classified into synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants and Mineral lubricants and semi-synthetic lubricants. Mineral lubricants is the highest market share segment on the lubricants market owing to its cost and availability.

Lubricants play a vital role in different industries such as marine and automotive, which help reduce friction and tear of the working parts of machines. Properties of lubricants include corrosion prevention, viscosity index, low freezing point, and high resistivity to oxidation. They extend the shelf-life of mechanical parts, providing higher effectiveness. Lubricants are utilized to ensure smooth operation of mechanical parts and eliminate any residues deposited on these parts. Key lubricants items include metalworking liquids, process oils, transformer oils, industrial lubes and lubricants, and industrial oils.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global lubricants market include ExxonMobil Corp., Pennzoil, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Co, British Petroleum, Chevron Corp., Total S.A, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., Lukoil, and Philips 66 Company.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launches, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in 2019, Shell, one of the most diversified international oil companies, introduced Shell Omala S5 Wind 320 and carbon-neutral wind turbine oil. Shell has increased its efforts to make an environment-friendly product portfolio. The new oil comes in market with a 10-year warranty, helping in diminishing costly breakdowns and wear protection. Also, in 2019, Total SA, an oil & gas company, launched a range of reused hydraulic fluids for various industrial applications. These new ranges of lubricants are produced using regenerating oil, reducing the ecological footprint of production that adds to the goals of a circular economy.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5004

Market segmentation:

  • Global Lubricants Market, By Type:

    • Engine Oil

    • Gear Oil

    • Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

    • Process Oil

    • Metalworking Fluid

    • Others (Grease, etc.)

  • Global Lubricants Market, By Base Oil:

    • Synthetic Lubricant

    • Semi-synthetic Lubricant

    • Bio-based Lubricant

    • Mineral Oil Lubricant

  • Global Lubricants Market, By End User:

    • Power Generation

    • Automotive and Other Transportation

    • Heavy Equipment

    • Food and Beverage

    • Metallurgy and Metalworking

    • Others (Chemical Manufacturing, etc.)

  • Global Lubricants Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • Germany

        • U.K

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country:

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • Middle East

        • Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

GCC Lubricant Packaging Market, By Packaging Type (Stand UP Pouches, Bottles, Drums, Pails, Cans, Tubes, Kegs, Bag in Box, IBC), By Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, T & H Fluid, Process Oil, Metal Working Fluid, Industrial Oil, Gear Oil, Greases), By Material Type (Metal (Steel, Tin), Plastic (Polyethylene (Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), High-density polyethylene (HDPE))), Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC), Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS)), By End-use (Automotive, Metalworking, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Machine industry, Chemicals, Other Manufacturing), and By Region (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A), United Arab Emirates (U.A.E), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Driveline Additives Market, By Product Type (Transmission Fluid Additives, Gear Oil Additives), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-highway Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Teladoc’s ‘quarter for the bears’ sparks an exodus of bulls

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were plunging 40% in premarket trading Thursday after the telemedicine cut its full-year outlook, prompting a handful of analysts who once recommended the stock to jump ship.

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Slumps 44% on Cost, Sales Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, plunged after warning on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making En

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • 1 Potentially Huge Catalyst Is Coming for Upstart -- and It's Not Earnings

    The future performance of one of Upstart's asset-backed securities could be important for the stock.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Meta's Mark Zuckerberg seems to have learned an important lesson

    Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to have reminded himself that when you are a public company, income statements matter — especially to shareholders.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Under $10 With Strong Upside Potential

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that electric vehicle (EV) market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.