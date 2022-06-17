Global Lubricants Market Report to 2028 - Featuring ExxonMobil, Pennzoil and Quaker Chemical Among Others
Industrial lubricants are used to decrease the wear and tear of materials and reduce friction. These lubricants can be either petroleum based or water based. The primary function of industrial lubricants is to avoid metal contact amongst the tools. Industrial lubricants show good corrosion protection properties and demulsibility. These lubricants help extend the life of equipment or tool used in industrial operation.
They are utilized in various equipment to yield a specific performance level. There are a few key properties that decide the performance of lubricants. From the lubrication theory perspective, density and viscosity of a lubricant are the main parameters. Early in the twentieth century, vegetable oils, fats, and mineral oils were generally considered as lubricants.
Semisynthetic lubricants also known as synthetic blend oils it contains small amount of synthetic oil and blended with mineral oils to boost the properties of synthetic without increasing the cost of lubricants. Semisynthetic lubricants offer better performance at lower temperatures, set to fuel its demand in automotive application.
Growing demand for biodegradable lubricants is expected to emerge as a better opportunity for market players in the near future. According to the current Indian and Global scenario of the lubricants market, there is increase in the demand for bio lubricants and synthetic lubricants for the large-scale oil and gas industries, owing to increasing awareness about the substitute solution for mineral oil based products. For instance, MOSIL a lubricants company provides the exact solution for the increasing demands for bio-lubricants and synthetic oils. For over 40 years, MOSIL manufactures and delivers best lubricating solutions to all types of industries in India and other countries. MOSIL offers tailor made lubricant solutions according to the requirement of its consumers.
