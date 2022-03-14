U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

Global Lumakras Drug Market By Therapy Type, Disease Indication, and Region (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

·8 min read

PUNE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing cancer burden and rising cancer mortality rates indicate an unmet need for the development of novel cancer therapies. Significant investments towards advances in cancer therapeutics is boosting the growth of lumakras drug market. LUMAKRAS is a prescription medication used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults, which has spread to other parts of the body or that surgery cannot remove, and whose tumor has an abnormal KRAS G12C gene. Increased efforts by major key companies to develop advanced lumakras drugs are expected to drive the growth of lumakras drug market during the forecast period. For instance, Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology organization evolving novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, announced the first patient dose in a worldwide Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of RMC-4630 and Lumakras (sotorasib) in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer. RMC-4630 is a highly effective, oral, and selective inhibitor of the SHP2 protein.

AMI Logo
AMI Logo

Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1089

How Absolute Market Insights is unique in nature?

The research report on Lumakras Drug Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:

  • Global Market size and forecast values (2021 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments.

  • Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.

  • Market Determinants and Influencing Factors

  • Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators

  • Market Dynamic

  • Trends on Global Lumakras Drug Market

  • Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Competitor Landscape

  • The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.

  • The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.

  • We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean amongst others.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1089

The Combination Therapy segment in the Global Lumakras Drug Market to witness significant growth over the Forecast Period

Globally increasing cancer cases are expected to drive the growth of combination therapy segment in the global lumakras drug market over the forecast period. A cornerstone of cancer therapy is combination therapy, a treatment modality that combines two or more therapeutic agents. The combination of anti-cancer drugs improves efficacy when compared to monotherapy because it targets key pathways in a synergistic or additive manner. Early-stage lung cancer is frequently treated with a combination of two chemotherapy drugs.

In May 2021, Amgen announced the receipt of FDA approval on LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, which accounts for approximately 25% of non-small cell lung cancer mutations. KRAS G12C mutations account for approximately 13% of non-small cell lung cancer mutations. LUMAKRAS was the first KRASG12C inhibitor to enter clinical trials, and is currently being studied in the largest clinical programme, which includes 11 combinations and global investigator sites on five continents.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is expected to be one of the Significant Segments over the Forecast Period

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is any epithelial lung cancer other than small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Cigarette smoking has been identified as a major risk factor for developing NSCLC, along with other environmental and genetic risk factors. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been identified as the most common type of lung cancer. Metastatic NSCLC occurs when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. Treatment for metastatic NSCLC is frequently aimed at alleviating symptoms and extending life expectancy. At the time of diagnosis, approximately 30–40% of NSCLC patients have metastatic disease. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), NSCLC accounts for approximately 80 to 85 percent of all cases. A growing population, in both developed and developing regions, susceptible to the aforementioned risk factors is a major factor driving segment growth during the forecast period.

View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Lumakras Drug Market

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the coronavirus 2 a pandemic that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2). When COVID-19 cases began to rise around the world, experts determined the virus was exceptionally dangerous for patients suffering from heart disease and other cancer-related serious diseases. Many healthcare professionals' adapted short-term changes in cancer care delivery, such as temporarily discontinuing non-emergent cancer screenings, shifting care delivery to telemedicine, and postponing procedures. However, post the relaxation of stringent lockdown measures, companies in the lumakras drug market are working profusely on research and development activities. Similar efforts by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions suggest that the global lumakras drug market will grow positively during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to register Highest Growth Rate in the Global Lumakras Drug Market over the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global lumakras drug market over the forecast period. Rising cancer cases along with increased investment and funding in drug research and development in the region are all contributing to the region's growth in the global market. After U.S., Amgen received approval for LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in Japan in January 2022. The drug has been approved for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer, which has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. Furthermore, in the healthcare sector, countries such as China, India, and Japan are increasingly investing towards enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, which is significantly aiding the market growth.

Purchase the latest in-depth Lumakras Drug Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1089

The key market participants operating in the global lumakras drug market are:

Global Lumakras Drug Market

  • By Therapy Type

  • By Disease Indication

  • By Region

Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:

  • Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market – Global oncology pharmaceuticals market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period

  • T-Cell Therapy Market - Global T-cell therapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% over the forecast period.

  • Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market – Global metastatic colorectal cancer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.81% over the forecast period

  • Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market – Global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is projected to clock a CAGR of 15.83% over the forecast period.

  • Melphalan Market – Global melphalan market generated a revenue of US$ 137.85 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period and reach US$ 203.73 Mn by 2028.

  • Brachytherapy Seeds Market - North America, Europe and Asia Pacific brachytherapy seeds market was valued at US$ 26,647.7 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 60,680.5 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

  • Oncology Market – Global oncology market, in terms of revenue, was valued at US$ 93.60 Bn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 127.52 Bn by 2021 over the forecast period.

Glance through Absolute Markets Insights plethora of reports on Healthcare Category

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lumakras-drug-market-by-therapy-type-disease-indication-and-region-including-covid-19-impact-analysis-a-report-by-absolute-markets-insights-301501939.html

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights

