Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sputum Cytology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $675 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Lung Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$675 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.7 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

  • Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung Cancer Types

  • Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests Category to Witness High Growth

  • US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

  • Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

  • Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

  • Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

  • Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth

  • Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers

  • Advancements and Research Initiatives in Lung Cancer Diagnostics Space

  • EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations in NSCLC Patients

  • A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests

  • New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics

  • Recent Approvals

  • Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

  • Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in the Coming Years

  • High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer

  • Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and Symptoms

  • Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics

  • Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

  • Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured) 

  • Abbott Diagnostics - Core Laboratory

  • Dr Lal PathLabs

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • NanoString Technologies

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

  • PlexBio Co., Ltd.

  • QIAGEN GmbH

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cefa4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lung-cancer-diagnostics-strategic-analysis-report-2023-market-to-reach-4-7-billion-by-2030---increasing-prevalence-and-incidence-of-lung-cancer-to-push-the-demand-for-early-diagnoses-301780125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

