Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sputum Cytology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $675 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Lung Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$675 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.7 Million by the year 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung Cancer Types

Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests Category to Witness High Growth

US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth

Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers

Advancements and Research Initiatives in Lung Cancer Diagnostics Space

EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations in NSCLC Patients

A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests

New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Recent Approvals

Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in the Coming Years

High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer

Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and Symptoms

Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

