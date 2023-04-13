Global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size Revenue Is Forecast to Grow $3.015 Billion Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

Zion Market Research

[209 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.381 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.015 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CD Genomics, Qiagen NV, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., OncoDNA, Centogene N.V., Admera Health, CeGaT GmbH, OPKO Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., and others.

Washington, DC, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market By Sample Type (Liquid Biopsy And Tissue Biopsy), By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), And Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization), By Type (Services And Products), By End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Research Organization, And Diagnostic Laboratories), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.381 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.015 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Lung Cancer Genomic Testing? How big is the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Industry?

Report Overview:

The global lung cancer genomic testing market size was worth around USD 1.381 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.015 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.1% between 2023 and 2030.

Story continues

The global lung cancer genomic testing industry refers to the various tests involved in genome testing of tumors that cause lung cancer. It revolves around the analysis of the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of these mutated cells which is further used in the identification of the cause behind the mutation that leads to tumor growth in patients. The global volume is dependent on different types of genomic testing methods including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) along with various other accompanying diagnostic tools that can aid the selection of patients that are more likely to show a positive reaction to selected therapies. Various factors are expected to help the global industry register surging numbers with the awareness about the benefits of the testing process rising rapidly. However, there are going to be certain roadblocks that may not be favorable during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/lung-cancer-genomic-testing-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Growth Factors

The global lung cancer genomic testing market is projected to grow owing to increasing advancements and developments in genomic testing technology allowing the production of accurate and faster results which helps the medical community deliver better treatment. Furthermore, the increasing investments in research and development of new genomic techniques especially that of next-generation sequencing (NGS) along with other supportive architecture is projected to help increase the global sales volume. With the ongoing increment in investments, it has become possible to improve the accuracy and availability of the testing methods, which leads to greater confidence and subsequent adoption.

In addition to this, the increasing interest in the healthcare sector in delivering and using personalized treatment has also witnessed favorable responses from the patient’s end. Personalized treatment refers to the customization or tailoring of medical plans that revolve around the genetic profile of every patient. It is starkly different from generic treatment, which may not be as effective as customized versions since it targets the exact cause of disease depending on the immunity response of the patient. The global market may also expect higher revenue owing to the various initiatives undertaken by governments worldwide to encourage the adoption of genomic testing systems. There has been a steady growth in the recognition of the importance of testing measures, especially for cancer treatment.

However, the lung cancer genomic testing industry lacks significant support in terms of appropriate medical reimbursement. This is visible in some of the countries that either lack the necessary medical infrastructure or financial assistance which means that the patients have to bear the burden of high expenses associated with genome testing procedures. Furthermore, a certain degree of healthcare professionals lacks the knowledge base required to successfully execute and interpret the advanced method for treatment which acts as a barrier against growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/lung-cancer-genomic-testing-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.381 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.015 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players CD Genomics, Qiagen NV, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., OncoDNA, Centogene N.V., Admera Health, CeGaT GmbH, OPKO Health, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Key Segment By Sample Type, By Technology, By Type, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global lung cancer genomic testing market is segmented based on sample type, technology, type, end-user, and region

Based on sample type, the global market is divided into liquid biopsy and tissue biopsy.

Based on technology, the global market divisions are next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and fluorescence in situ hybridization

In 2022, the global market witnessed the highest growth in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology

The testing method is more cost-effective as compared to the rest of the methods and has proven to be accurate in terms of results

The PCR-based method is highly sensitive to detecting changes in chromosomes or genes

In 2022, more than 14000 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in Australia

Based on type, the lung cancer genomic testing industry is segmented into services and products.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are hospitals/clinics, research organizations, and diagnostic laboratories

During the forecast period, research organizations may witness the highest growth in this segment

The increasing interest of the research community in analyzing the complete potential of genome testing methods could be the driving factor

The US government spends around USD 200 billion annually on cancer care

The global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Sample Type

Liquid Biopsy

Tissue Biopsy

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

By Type

Services

Products

By End-User

Hospitals/Clinics

Research Organization

Diagnostic Laboratories

Browse the full “Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market By Sample Type (Liquid Biopsy and Tissue Biopsy), By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization), By Type (Services and Products), By End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Research Organization, and Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lung-cancer-genomic-testing-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing market include -

CD Genomics

Qiagen NV

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

OncoDNA

Centogene N.V.

Admera Health

CeGaT GmbH

OPKO Health Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing market size was valued at around US$ 1.381 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.015 billion by 2030.

Based on sample type segmentation, the liquid biopsy was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type segmentation, services were the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/lung-cancer-genomic-testing-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lung Cancer Genomic Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Industry?

What segments does the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Sample Type, By Technology, By Type, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7133

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global lung cancer genomic testing market owing to the already existing advanced medical and research infrastructure of the US. Furthermore, the region is witnessing a surge in interest and subsequent investments in exploring the regional industry as various private and government players are entering the segment. The increasing demand for personalized care further encouraged by the monetary strength of the patient group could be a major regional growth propelling factor. The growing developments in DNA sequencing in the Asia-Pacific market could help the region generate high revenue. Countries like China, India, Japan, and others are making significant contributions toward the field of life sciences and biology.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2022, the Global Fund and Roche entered a partnership aiming at developing diagnosis-related infrastructure to support low and middle-income groups suffering from the medical condition

In June 2022, Tempus, a leading player in the artificial intelligence segment announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. The move will be directed toward providing higher access to genome testing amongst patients suffering from advanced stages of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/lung-cancer-genomic-testing-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is lung cancer genomic testing?

Which key factors will influence lung cancer genomic testing market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the lung cancer genomic testing market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the lung cancer genomic testing market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the lung cancer genomic testing market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the lung cancer genomic testing market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Cancer Biomarkers Market By Biomarkers Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers And Other Cancer Biomarkers), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, Thyroid Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Kidney Cancer And Other Cancer Types), By Profiling Technologies (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics And Cytogenetics), By Application (Diagnostics, Research & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment And Other Applications) And By Region – Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-biomarkers-market

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Treatment (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others), By Drug Class (Antimetabolites, Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Internet, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: by Type (Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer) and Test (Biopsy, Imaging Test, Molecular Test, Sputum Cytology, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Test Market (Pap Smear Tests, Colposcopy, HPV Testing, Endocervical Curettage (ECC) And Others) For Hospitals, Laboratories And Other End-Users - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cervical-cancer-diagnostic-test-market

Breast Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Type (Hormone Therapy, Chemotherapy Drugs, Targeted Therapy Drugs, and Other Therapeutic Drugs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/breast-cancer-drugs-market

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: by Drug Class (Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors (G-CSF), Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agents (ESA), Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), and Others), and by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, and Other Cancers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-supportive-care-drugs-market

Cancer Biopsy Market - By Product (Kits & Consumables And Instruments), By Type (Tissue Biopsies And Liquid Biopsies), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-biopsy-market

Lung Cancer Surgery Market By Type (Surgical Instruments, Monitoring & Visualizing Systems, And Endosurgical Equipment), By Procedure (Robotic Surgery, Thoracotomy, Lobectomy, Sleeve Resection, Endobronchial Surgery, Pneumonectomy, Percutaneous Surgery, Segmentectomy, And Minimally Invasive Surgeries), By Treatment (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Research Laboratories): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lung-cancer-surgery-market

Cancer Registry Software Market by Type (Integrated and Standalone), by Database (Public and Commercial), by Delivery (Cloud and On-Premises), by Application (Cancer Reporting, Product Outcome Evaluation, Clinical Studies, Patient Care Management, and Medical Research), and by End-User (Hospitals, Healthcare Providers, Research Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-registry-software-market

Ovarian Cancer Market: by Type (Epithelial Ovarian Tumors, Ovarian Germ Cell Tumors, Ovarian Stromal Tumors, and Primary Peritoneal Carcinoma), by Cancer Stage (Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV), by Diagnostics (Physical Examination, Biopsy, Blood Tests, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) test, ultrasound, MRI, PET, and CT scans), and by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Surgery): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ovarian-cancer-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



