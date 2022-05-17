Global Lungs in Vitro Market would Register a Healthy Growth USD 789.76 Million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP

Lungs in Vitro Market by Type (2D cell models, 3D cell models), Application (Drug Screening, Toxicology, 3d Model Development, Basic Research, Physiologic Research, Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The Global Lungs in Vitro Market is expected to grow from USD 236.62 Million in 2019 to USD 789.76 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.26% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Human lungs are subtle organs and are the main doorway for entry and exit of aerosolized materials and gases. So, have the knowledge about the interaction of aerosolized materials with the lung cells is of great interest in the field of human health. Animal testing is quiet the most prevalent model always used to study various diseases, about new drug development, and for risk assessment. However, in order to decrease animal experimentation, a requirement has arisen for realistic and well-accepted in vitro alternatives. In vitro lung model can be established by culturing macrophages, epithelial cells, and dendritic cells favorable for culture medium. It has been demonstrated that the developed in vitro lung model mimics like lung tissue, in terms of physiology and functionality, in vivo and the cell-cell interactions in this system permit a predictive in vitro screening.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417867/request-sample

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, advancements in cell culture technologies, and the technological development of new 3D in vitro models. Furthermore, significant rise in research funding and venture capital investments and growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases is boosting the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and unfavorable payment models.

The market has been segmented on the basic of type, application and region. Type segment includes 2D cell models and 3D cell models. The 3D cell models segment held largest market share of 55.17% and valued at USD 130.54 million in 2019 due to increasing popularity of the 3D cell models. Application segment includes drug screening, toxicology, 3D model development, basic research, physiologic research, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine. Drug screening held the largest market share of 21.30% and valued at USD 50.40 million in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of the lung in vitro in drug screening applications. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of 36.47% and valued at USD 86.30 million in 2019. North America region is driven by the flourishing research environment and abundant funding program such as increased funds for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and increased R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Story continues

The market for global lungs in virto market is segmented into key players. Major Player includes ATCC, Lonza, Epithelix, Mattek, Emulate, Mimetas, Tissuse, Insphero, Cn Bio, and among. ATCC held the largest market share of 31.5% in 2019.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/lungs-in-vitro-market-by-type-2d-cell-417867.html

About the report:

The global Lungs in Vitro market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=417867&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/electron-microscope-sample-preparation-market-by-use-sem-419709.html

Gene Editing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/gene-editing-market-by-application-clinical-engineering-genetic-419711.html

Sinus Dilation Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/sinus-dilation-devices-market-by-product-sinus-implants-419718.html

Coronary Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/coronary-stents-market-by-product-drug-eluting-stents-419729.html



