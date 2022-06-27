U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.25
    +28.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,655.00
    +168.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,252.50
    +112.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.20
    +12.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.48
    -0.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.17
    -0.88 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0710
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,346.19
    -89.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.71
    +11.81 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.90
    +68.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Global Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Markets and Pipeline Analysis Report 2022-2028 Featuring Major Players - Curium , ITM Isotopen, MTTI, Novartis, Point Biopharma, Telix Pharma, & Y-Mabs Therapeutics

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Global Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) Global Market and Pipeline Analysis - Forecast to 2028" gives comprehensive insights on the various Lu-177 based drugs being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer, NETs, Lung cancer, solid tumors and other conditions.

The report covers marketed product details and also drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on Lu-177 labeled monoclonal antibodies and peptides for various indications that are in clinical trials, and FDA and CE-approved products.

The report covers the patient population, treatment cost, total addressable market and penetration analysis for GEP-NET and Prostate cancer. It covers a list of nuclear reactors that have the potential to produce Lu-177 both medium and high flux reactors with their locations all over the world. It also focuses on supply chain analysis and market dynamics (DROT) of Lu-177.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stakeholders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Lu-177 global market.

The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules which will eventually be launched in the next few years.

Market Analysis

  • In market analysis section, global GEP-NET and Prostate cancer market are indicated along with the Lu-177 therapy market size, eligible patients pool, total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity and demand for Lu-177 isotope is forecasted from 2019 to 2026.

  • Lu-177 players and their production capacities

  • Lu-177 market dynamics.

  • Lu-177 related deals analysis.

  • Global, N.A., Europe, APAC and RoW prevalence rates (GEP-NET & Prostate cancer).

Pipeline Analysis

  • Pipeline Analysis based molecule type

  • Pipeline Analysis based on indications

  • Pipeline analysis based on targets

  • Monoclonal Antibodies labeled pipeline analysis

  • Peptide labeled pipeline analysis

  • Pipeline analysis based on leading players & their molecule analysis

Key Players Analysis

  • The key player's analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on Lu-177 and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.

  • Global key players overview

  • Global key players Pipeline data (discovery, pre-clinical & clinical development)

  • Global key players deal (collaborations, partnership, licensing agreements, grants, funding etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Description

2. Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics (DROT)

5. Supply Chain Analysis

  • Direct

  • Indirect

6. Supply Chain Updates

  • Major Suppliers

  • U.S. DMF Filing Details

7. Lu-177 Annual Estimated Production Capacity In Ci (Selected Reactors)

8. Production Cost Of Direct/Indirect Method

9. Deals

  • Agreement

  • Partnership

  • Collaboration

10. Market Data

  • TAM and Penetration - GEP-NET (Region)

  • TAM -Prostate Cancer (Region)

11. Assumptions

12. Pipeline Analysis

  • Development Stage

  • Indications

  • Targets

  • Major Players

  • Molecule Type

13. RIT Based Pipeline Analysis

  • By Phase

  • By Indication

  • By Target

  • Pipeline Analysis

  • Clinical trial update on Phase 3 and Phase 2b molecules

14. PRRT Based Pipeline Analysis

  • By Phase

  • By Indication

  • By Target

  • Pipeline Analysis

  • Clinical trial update on Phase 3

15. Major Players

  • Curium SAS

  • ITM Isotopen Ag

  • Molecular Targeting Technologies Inc. (MTTI)

  • Novartis AG

  • Point Biopharma Global, Inc.

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Y-Mabs Therapeutics, Inc.

16. Medium Flux Reactor and Location

17. High Flux Reactor and Location

18. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nyq8s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Panel Will Weigh In on Covid Boosters for This Fall. What’s at Stake.

    The early case for the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines was that the adaptability of the technology meant they could be updated to match the virus as it evolved.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • Commodities Face Recession Test Even as Goldman Stays Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are hitting powerful headwinds after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Below, What to Watch looks at what the second half holds for raw materials from natural gas and crude to grains, gold, iron ore and lithium.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Vict

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • AT&T, Verizon Raise Prices and Test Consumer Budgets

    The wireless companies are boosting monthly fees and increasing the cost of mostly older cellphone plans.

  • Prosus to trim Tencent stake as core headline earnings slump

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Prosus NV, the Dutch-based technology investor, on Monday reported a 20% fall in annual core headline earnings and announced a major share repurchasing programme. To fund the programme Prosus will gradually sell down its massive 28.9% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent, owner of WeChat, worth more than $100 billion at current prices. "This will efficiently unlock immediate value for shareholders because we're selling (Tencent) shares at full value and we're buying back our stock at a considerable discount," CFO Basil Sgourdos said.

  • Why Sanofi May Be a Frontrunner in Endemic COVID-19

    Global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) encountered setbacks while developing its COVID-19 vaccine, and only this year reported results from late-stage clinical trials. Sanofi opted for the more traditional protein-based technology for its COVID-19 vaccine, Vidprevtyn, rather than the mRNA technology of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax. The mRNA technology delivers genetic code instructing the body's cells to make the protein, while the more traditional approach produces the protein in a lab before injecting it into the body.

  • The Secret to Retiring Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • Shopify Stock-Split: 3 E-Commerce Companies to Buy Now

    From Jan. 1, 2019, till mid-November 2021, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock took the market by storm with an 11-fold return thanks to its booming e-commerce business, rapid revenue growth, and massive total addressable market. The company's 10-for-1 stock split, which should execute on June 28, will make it easier to own the stock.

  • Analysis-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation

    It only took 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in India - the world's second-largest producer of wheat - to shelve its plans to "feed the world". In April, Modi had said publicly that the world's most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.

  • 'Made in China, Sold on Amazon' community faces gloomy future amid Covid-19 lockdowns, geopolitical tensions

    The "Made in China, sold on Amazon" community in Shenzhen is bidding farewell to the freewheeling growth of recent years as it focuses on compliance and brand building amid an ever-complex market with tighter regulations, geopolitical uncertainties, and logistics disruptions from pandemic lockdowns. For Zou Xing, sales manager at food thermometer maker Shenzhen Goldgood Instrument, business has thrived in recent years through his clients' online stores on Amazon, but growth started to slow this

  • Crude Oil Fluctuates as Traders Monitor G-7, Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated above $107 a barrel as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, while fears of a demand-sapping recession continued to hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7

  • Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Utah's abortion trigger law

    Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah filed a lawsuit seeking to block Utah's new law banning all elective abortions.

  • Sanofi's Top-Selling Drug Just Snagged Another Approval From the FDA

    Mega-blockbuster Dupixent was just given the FDA's green light to treat patients with a chronic, progressive inflammatory disease.

  • China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowChina’s economy showed some improvement in June as Covid

  • Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country’s new capital, a move that would bolster the $34 billion construction project.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate

  • Birth Control Stocks May Benefit From the Reversal of Roe v. Wade

    In a historic reversal, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 confirmed the long-awaited suspicion that they were going to weigh in and overturn Roe v Wade. Roe v. Wade has been the landmark case for abortion rights since it was decided in 1973. The case was decided on a 7-2 vote, stating that women had the constitutional right to an abortion.