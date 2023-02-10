Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Grayson Luxury, Iola Furniture, Kimball International and Knoll Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned:
Boca Da Lobo
Brown Jordan International
Cassina SpA
Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
Grayson Luxury
Iola Furniture
JL&C Furniture Co. Ltd.
Kimball International Inc.
Knoll Inc.
Muebles Pico
Ralph Lauren Corporation
This report on global luxury furniture provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global luxury furniture market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing urbanization and increasing improvement in the quality of life of consumers.
Rise in the use of eco-friendly materials
Challenges
Lack of skilled workers & increasing cost of raw materials.
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022
Historical Period: 2018-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Lightings
Tables
Chairs & Sofas
Accessories
Bedroom
Cabinets
Other Products
by Raw Material
Wood
Metal
Glass
Leather
Plastic
Other
by Distribution Channel
Home Centres
Flagship Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Other
by End User
Residential
Commercial
by Region
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Rest of Middle East & Africa
