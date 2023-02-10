U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.80
    +3.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,837.46
    +137.58 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,710.60
    -78.98 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.22
    +1.88 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.45
    +1.39 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.90
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4680
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,727.30
    -837.41 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.83
    -2.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Grayson Luxury, Iola Furniture, Kimball International and Knoll Among Others

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Boca Da Lobo

  • Brown Jordan International

  • Cassina SpA

  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

  • Grayson Luxury

  • Iola Furniture

  • JL&C Furniture Co. Ltd.

  • Kimball International Inc.

  • Knoll Inc.

  • Muebles Pico

  • Ralph Lauren Corporation

This report on global luxury furniture provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global luxury furniture market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing urbanization and increasing improvement in the quality of life of consumers.

  • Rise in the use of eco-friendly materials

Challenges

  • Lack of skilled workers & increasing cost of raw materials.

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

  • Lightings

  • Tables

  • Chairs & Sofas

  • Accessories

  • Bedroom

  • Cabinets

  • Other Products

by Raw Material

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Glass

  • Leather

  • Plastic

  • Other

by Distribution Channel

  • Home Centres

  • Flagship Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online

  • Other

by End User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

by Region

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkoqxw-furniture?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-luxury-furniture-market-2023-to-2030---featuring-grayson-luxury-iola-furniture-kimball-international-and-knoll-among-others-301743793.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K a year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Lam Research Will Likely Continue Its Sideways Price Movement

    Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research Corp has hammered out a base formation since April. LRCX made a low in October and trading volume declined on the subsequent advance into February. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line did improve from its October nadir but the line has made a bearish divergence when compared to the price action.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Suncor Commerce City oil refinery restarting, promising end to gasoline outage

    Denver and statewide fuel prices have jumped in the weeks since late 2022 incidents took the facilities offline.

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó Vot

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inside Intel: A Look at the Mega Chip Maker

    There's a very good chance that you've utilized an Intel chip today. Here's how the chip maker became so ubiquitous.

  • Billionaire Friedland Weighs Strategic Partner for Congo Copper

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland said he may bring in a minority partner to help develop Congolese copper assets that are key to the green energy transition.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeorge Santos Gets Into Fig

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • Some Bad News: Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis

    Not many people would pass up the opportunity to retire early. In fact, there's an entire movement built around the idea of early retirement – Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE). Need help planning for retirement? Consider working with a fiduciary … Continue reading → The post Early Retirement Can Create a Financial Crisis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Root Insurance sues former marketing chief, claiming $9.4M 'brazen and sophisticated scheme'

    Instead of purported ESPN and Barstool Sports campaigns for Root Insurance, the federal lawsuit says, the money bought luxury homes on the Miami waterfront and in southern California.

  • Tokyo Electron Raises Outlook on Stronger-Than-Feared Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Electron Ltd. raised its profit outlook for the year after global chipmakers continued to spend on new equipment in the face of rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Ve