Global Luxury Goods Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kering, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal S.A

The Global Luxury Goods Market valued at USD258.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD429.81billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

The Global Luxury Goods Market is driven by rising disposable income, increasing social media penetration, increasing per capita expenditure and evolution in fashion industry.

Moreover, globalization of entertainment industry through televisions shows and online video content has changed the consumer preferences toward the luxury goods across the globe. The demand for luxury goods has witnessed a considerable increase worldwide, due to various social, economic, and cultural changes across the globe.

The Global Luxury Goods Market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, company, and region. In terms of type the jewelry & watches segment is dominating the Global Luxury Goods Market due to growing focus on changing lifestyle and latest fashion trends. However, cosmetics & fragrances segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing concerns regarding appearance and increasing aging population.

Europe is the leading market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, due to the presence of large number of millennial consumers, strong economic condition and presence of various brands.

The major players operating in the Global Luxury Goods Market are LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kering, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L'Oreal S.A, and others. To remain competitive in the market companies are continuously engaging in mergers & acquisitions, store network expansion, new brands and product launches, and are shifting towards e-commerce and adopting other strategic developments.

In June 2021, Swatch Group introduced the first bio ceramic watch, which reflects a new era of sustainability and design in the watch industry. This latest bio ceramic watch is made from two-third ceramic and one-third bio-sourced plastic which is soft and silky to touch and resilient for everyday wear. Thus, the companies are introducing various models that suit the evolving consumer demand. Additionally, during the pandemic the companies were taking virtual initiatives to get closer to customers.

During March 2020, Prada Group opened two flagship stores, one for Prada brand and one for Miu Miu fashion label and these stores attracted approximately 47000 followers for Prada brand and 24000 followers for Miu Miu within couple of weeks after the launch. Likewise, during the coronavirus crisis, Gucci brand designed a new app to engage with customers which has variety of features including wall papers, video games, stickers, emojis and motifs and AR virtual try-on and virtual interior decorating capabilities.

The brand has also launched Spotify and playlists for customers with 'music to cook to' during quarantine. Nowadays, sustainability becomes a core value for luxury goods companies since fashion designers and companies have started adopting sustainability as a part of their corporate strategies, which is changing mindset in the industry.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Global Luxury Goods Market, By Type:

Jewelry & Watches

Clothing & Footwear

Bags & Accessories

Cosmetics & Fragrances

Global Luxury Goods Market, By Distribution Channel:

Exclusive Stores

Airports

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Others (Departmental Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Multi-Branded Stores, etc.)

Global Luxury Goods Market, By Region:

Europe

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Switzerland

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

