Global Luxury Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Players Include DS Smith, Crown Holdings, Ardagh and WestRock Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Packaging Market, By Material, By End-User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process of luxury packaging involves design, research, development and manufacturing. This type of packaging enhances the image of a brand. According to research, consumers are more willing to pay more for products with beautiful packaging. Therefore, luxury packaging is crucial to the marketing strategy of a brand.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand for sustainable and bio-degradable packaging is expected to drive growth of the luxury packaging market. Increasing consumer spending on online shopping and growing demand for personalized packaging are other major factor fostering market growth.
Additionally, growing consumer interest on luxury goods and expanding cosmetic industry will further favor the market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Ardagh Group introduced a new edition to their glass portfolio that caters to the limited-edition Vodka bottle (Absolut). The glass is blue frosted with upward spiral design having 16 swirls that symbolizes a never-ending cycle of change.
On the other hand, low adoption of packaging in heavy products and covid-19 impact are major factor expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global luxury packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global luxury packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Tier 1 Companies (DS Smith PLC, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, WestRock Co., Owens-Illinois Inc., International Paper Company Inc., Amcor PLC, Delta Global, GPA Global), and Tier 2 Companies (HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Stolzle Glass Group, Keenpac, Elegant Packaging, BC Boncor, Luxpac Ltd, McLaren Packaging Ltd, and B Smith Packaging Ltd)
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global luxury packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global luxury packaging market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xqstr
