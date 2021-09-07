U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Global Luxury Travel Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $1,369,103.8 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [258-Pages] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

The global luxury travel market is predicted to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for a personalized travel experience among people. The baby boomer sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. Europe is anticipated to dominate the in the global market.

New York, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global luxury travel market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,369,103.8 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Significant increase in the demand for a unique, personalized, and an exotic travel experience among customers are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, luxury travel ensures a great deal of comfort and relaxation which are crucial for maintaining the mental and physical health of an individual. This is another factor that is further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: High cost involved in planning a luxury travel trip is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological advancements like high-speed internet for quick and seamless flight and hotel bookings or cancellation, online check-in and check-out facilities, and many more are expected to create enormous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on tour, age, traveler, and region.

Tour: Adventure and Safari Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The adventure and safari sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $543,892.0 million during the forecast period. An intrinsic blend of delightful experiences like alluring scenery, impeccable wildlife adventure, and diverse cultural encounters provided by the sub-segment to the users are expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Age: Baby Boomer Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The baby boomer sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $517,801.8 million during the forecast period. Baby boomers are referred to people born from 1946-1964, which makes them around 57-75 years old. The people around this age are usually retired, and hence their schedules are flexible enough to plan longer holidays. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Traveler: Absolute Luxury Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The absolute luxury sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $757,089.2 million during the forecast period. Various amenities like enhanced comfort, personalized entertainment, exemplary food, lavish hotels, and on-demand service offered to the customers are expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Europe Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The Europe luxury travel market is expected to generate a revenue of $452,216.8 million during the forecast period. Professional hotel staff, reliable transport, and political stability in this region are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, availability of top attractions and destinations in this region is further expected to accelerate the growth of the regional market by 2028.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an adverse impact in the growth of the global luxury travel market, owing to the nation-wide lockdowns prevalent on various countries around the globe. Stringent travel restrictions imposed by the government has led to the cancellation of all domestic and international flights so as to curb the spread of the virus. Thus, the pandemic has had a negative impact on the global luxury travel market.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include

  1. TUI AG

  2. Thomas Cook Ltd

  3. Travcoa Corporation

  4. Misato Safaris

  5. Cox & Kings Ltd

  6. Abercrombie and Kent USA, LLC

  7. Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

  8. Meredith Corporation LLC

  9. Scott Dunn Ltd

  10. Kensington Tours Ltd

and many more. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For Instance, in June 2021, Inspirato LLC, a dominant luxury travel subscription company have proclaimed their merger agreement Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, enabling Inspirato to go public on Nasdaq Exchange in order to maximize its global expansion.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Top Trending Reports:

Pilates and Yoga Studios Market - https://www.researchdive.com/8409/pilates-and-yoga-studios-market

Sports Apparel Market - https://www.researchdive.com/8402/sports-apparel-market

Fitness Equipment Market - https://www.researchdive.com/4973/fitness-equipment-market

