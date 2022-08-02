Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring Adore Floors, American Biltrite, Interface and Mohawk Industries Among Others

Company Logo

Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market is projected to reach USD 42,680.54 million by 2027 from USD 23,134.33 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.74% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 7,254.93 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7,904.18 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.27% to reach USD 13,048.53 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 7,729.17 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 8,593.49 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.01% to reach USD 14,469.63 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market size was estimated at USD 8,150.21 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9,032.60 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.90% to reach USD 15,162.37 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on luxury vinyl tiles flooring identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Adore Floors, Inc.

7.2. American Biltrite Inc.

7.3. Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

7.4. Beaulieu International Group

7.5. Congoleum Corporation

7.6. Daejin Co., Ltd.

7.7. Earthwerks

7.8. Forbo Holding AG

7.9. Gerflor Group

7.10. Interface, Inc.

7.11. James Halstead PLC

7.12. Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co., Ltd.

7.13. LX Hausys, Ltd.

7.14. Mannington Mills, Inc.

7.15. Milliken & Company

7.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

7.17. Raskin Industries LLC

7.18. Responsive Industries Limited

7.19. Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

7.20. Tarkett S.A.

7.21. The Dixie Group, Inc.

7.22. Wellmade Floor Coverings International, Inc.

7.23. Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwtohh

